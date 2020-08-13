USPS Deactivates Mail Sorting Machines Ahead of Election

USPS has reportedly deactivated mail sorting machines, ahead of the election, with no explanation. According to Vice, the move is happening at USPS facilities all over the nation. The outlet also noted that many of the machines that are being removed are ones that would be used to sort mail-in ballots.

Not even individuals directly connected with the USPS can understand what is happening. "I’m not sure you’re going to find an answer for why [the machines being removed] makes sense, because we haven’t figured that out either," said Iowa Postal Workers Union President Kimberly Karol. Notably, some postal workers stated that machines being removed, repaired, or replaced is not unusual, but that this seems to much more widespread than it has ever been in the past. "Look at it this way: Your local grocery store was forced to cut 1/3 of its cash-out lines, but management expected the same productivity, quality, and speed for the customer," said an employee at a Buffalo distribution facility. "It’s just never going to happen." Notably, that office is set to lose six of its 21 mail sorting machines.

Another potential factor in the story that is raising some eyebrows right now, is that President Donald — who has long been vocal about his disdain for mail-in voting — admitted on Mornings with Maria that his main opposition to the USPS is related to his plans to limit mail-in voting. While speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network, Trump spoke about the relief bill negotiations between his administration and top Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. "They [the Democrats] want three and a half billion dollars for something that'll turn out to be fraudulent — that's election money basically," Trump said.

"They want $25 billion for the post office," Trump continued. "Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now, in the meantime, they aren't getting there. But if they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it." Finally, he added, "If we don't make a deal, that means they don't get the money. That means they can't have universal mail-in voting. They just can't have it."