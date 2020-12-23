Donald Trump's Speech Against Relief Bill Lights up His Supporters and Opposition

Donald Trump came out on Tuesday night and shot down the recently-passed coronavirus relief bill. With Congress passing the bill on Monday, Trump wasted no time in sharing his thoughts on the proposal, which is set to head to his desk next, and how disappointed he is in what is included. Perhaps the biggest gripe the president has with the COVID-19 relief bill is that it doesn't do much to combat the coronavirus, instead focusing too much on foreign countries, as explained by Trump. He rattled off the amount of money various countries would receive from this plan, than related it to the numbers that will stay within the country.

That's where Trump really began to express his disapproval of the bill. Americans had already scoffed at the idea of a $600 stimulus check providing much relief on families, but Trump added more support to that claim as he, too, called the amount laughable. Trump urged Congress to amend the bill, upping the $600 to $2,000, a sum he thinks would provide more help to Americans, and to remove unnecessary expenses that have to do with other countries, instead focusing that money on small businesses within the states.