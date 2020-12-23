Donald Trump's Speech Against Relief Bill Lights up His Supporters and Opposition
Donald Trump came out on Tuesday night and shot down the recently-passed coronavirus relief bill. With Congress passing the bill on Monday, Trump wasted no time in sharing his thoughts on the proposal, which is set to head to his desk next, and how disappointed he is in what is included. Perhaps the biggest gripe the president has with the COVID-19 relief bill is that it doesn't do much to combat the coronavirus, instead focusing too much on foreign countries, as explained by Trump. He rattled off the amount of money various countries would receive from this plan, than related it to the numbers that will stay within the country.
That's where Trump really began to express his disapproval of the bill. Americans had already scoffed at the idea of a $600 stimulus check providing much relief on families, but Trump added more support to that claim as he, too, called the amount laughable. Trump urged Congress to amend the bill, upping the $600 to $2,000, a sum he thinks would provide more help to Americans, and to remove unnecessary expenses that have to do with other countries, instead focusing that money on small businesses within the states.
Thank you for listening to us & not signing it.— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 23, 2020
Look who showed up after being MIA while planning more sedition and an overthrow of the country with a bunch of lunatics.....that entire speech given so he could deliver the last sentence.— Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) December 23, 2020
Thank you for pushing back against this. Legislation like this and the process behind it is why people have so little faith in Congress to do the right thing for the American people.— Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) December 23, 2020
You are a disgrace. You should be removed from office immediately for refusing to sign this bill.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 23, 2020
$600 payments won’t do diddly for people. $2K for individuals and $4K for couples may actually provide some relief. Congress is a disgrace for putting this ridiculously pork-filled package together when desperate Americans are trying to survive government oppression.— Whitney Seven (@whitneyseven) December 23, 2020
Go ahead and veto -- show Americans you won't even give them a crumb on your way out the door.— Doug Walker (End the Trump nightmare) (@Dogwalk_media) December 23, 2020
Real leadership. Doing what others will not even when it does not benefit you. Thank god for you.— stacy (@jrsygrl4444) December 23, 2020
Don't get this twisted: He only wants the credit and is scared of Biden getting credit for an even better stimulus package once he takes office— Robert White II (@Robert_WhiteII) December 23, 2020