Stimulus Checks: Larry Kudlow's Dismissive Remarks About Relief Sets off Social Media
On Friday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that "we can live without" another stimulus check, and social media begs to differ. As Kudlow's quote circulated online, many users had a lot to say about the suggestion. Most thought that Kudlow was missing or ignoring critical facts in his assessment.
Kudlow appeared on Bloomberg TV on Friday, where he said that the U.S. would be fine without a second stimulus check. He argued that a "smart, well-targeted" bill "would be helpful" for the economy, but that the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives didn't need to agree to a large spending package. This assertion outraged the millions of unemployed Americans who are struggling to keep up as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the country.
"Do we absolutely need it? No. I'm not going to precondition anything here," Kudlow said. "Right now, the economy is on a self-sustaining recovery path in my judgment and will continue along those lines, and will continue to surprise on the upside."
Kudlow's comments were based on his belief that the U.S. economy is on a "V-shaped" recovery path — meaning that the worst of the recession is behind us, and it will all be uphill from here. Conversely, many economists have suggested that it will be more "W-shaped," with another downfall coming up, and possibly others after that.
The outrage for this comment follows hot on the heels of Kudlow's speech at the RNC 2020, where he discussed the coronavirus pandemic in the past tense as if it were all over. However, new cases and new deaths related to COVID-19 are still prevalent throughout the U.S., even as public spaces and businesses attempt to reopen.
Americans vented their frustration with Kudlow and others in the U.S. government in comment sections and on Twitter. Here's a look at the response his recent interview got.
Blame
When this crashes - and it will - make sure to direct your ire at the people truly at fault. It won't be Robinhood traders or short sellers who bring it down. Powell, Williams, Mnuchin, Kudlow, Trump, Fink and Griffin created this. And they own it when it blows up. All of it.— Joe Rich (@realJosephRich) September 2, 2020
Unqualified
Reminder: Larry Kudlow knows nothing about economics.— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 4, 2020
Who Will be Hurt?
I think this will hurt Democrats the most. They could have used this move to gain support. Now it just looks like they failed and the economy recovers on it's own.— Mindy (@MinxBade) September 5, 2020
Who can? He means he can so he's alright, Jack.— LauraJane #FBPE #3.5% #torygenocide (@LJR1626) September 4, 2020
Not Trustworthy
Here's Larry Kudlow in March insisting the coronavirus is contained.
This is what happens when boot-licking government officials are more interested in sucking up to the president than serving our country.pic.twitter.com/YRZac5jcD7— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) September 4, 2020
Take Him off the Air
Peter Navarro, Larry Kudlow, Mike Pompeo, Bill Barr, Tim Murtaugh, Jared Kushner, Mark Meadows,..........— Sting Ray ✭ (@0000StingRay) September 3, 2020
I could keep going. All punks.
Inconsistent
This clearly invalidates Larry Kudlow's direct lie to the American people that we have a self sustaining V shaped economic recovery:
Business travel in July was down 97% from a year earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported— Erik Hagar, CFA (@erikhagar) September 2, 2020
Not quite consistent with the Larry Kudlow self-sustaining V shaped economic recovery https://t.co/BywZuzbFzD— Erik Hagar, CFA (@erikhagar) September 2, 2020
Subtextual Message
Kudlow on Trump administration's message to schools, hospitals, and unemployed: "We can live without you." https://t.co/SmSTvgT8S9— Koplowow (@bmkoplow5) September 4, 2020