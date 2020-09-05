Stimulus Checks: Larry Kudlow's Dismissive Remarks About Relief Sets off Social Media

On Friday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that "we can live without" another stimulus check, and social media begs to differ. As Kudlow's quote circulated online, many users had a lot to say about the suggestion. Most thought that Kudlow was missing or ignoring critical facts in his assessment.

Kudlow appeared on Bloomberg TV on Friday, where he said that the U.S. would be fine without a second stimulus check. He argued that a "smart, well-targeted" bill "would be helpful" for the economy, but that the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives didn't need to agree to a large spending package. This assertion outraged the millions of unemployed Americans who are struggling to keep up as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the country.

"Do we absolutely need it? No. I'm not going to precondition anything here," Kudlow said. "Right now, the economy is on a self-sustaining recovery path in my judgment and will continue along those lines, and will continue to surprise on the upside."

Kudlow's comments were based on his belief that the U.S. economy is on a "V-shaped" recovery path — meaning that the worst of the recession is behind us, and it will all be uphill from here. Conversely, many economists have suggested that it will be more "W-shaped," with another downfall coming up, and possibly others after that.

The outrage for this comment follows hot on the heels of Kudlow's speech at the RNC 2020, where he discussed the coronavirus pandemic in the past tense as if it were all over. However, new cases and new deaths related to COVID-19 are still prevalent throughout the U.S., even as public spaces and businesses attempt to reopen.

Americans vented their frustration with Kudlow and others in the U.S. government in comment sections and on Twitter. Here's a look at the response his recent interview got.