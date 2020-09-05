Stimulus Checks: It's Sept. 5, and Americans Can't Believe a Second Payment Still Hasn't Come
Stimulus checks have pretty much dried up, and the American people are waiting for another one. As of Saturday, talks about another widespread relief package just aren't going anywhere. Both sides seem to agree that stimulus checks and unemployment relief are needed, but they won't come to terms. This stalemate is seemingly due to loads of tacked-on policies both Democrats and Republicans want to add to the relief bill.
In the meantime, U.S. taxpayers are hurting. Many are dealing with sudden unemployment, reduced hours at or reduced earnings at their businesses due to the myriad of problems the coronavirus pandemic has caused. Another stimulus payment, which many assumed would come months ago, would alleviate some of the stress and hardships this situation caused. Scroll through to read some to recent complaints about the stimulus check debacle.
Didn’t trump promise a 2nd stimulus check? Where it @ !?!?— His Majesty👑 (@ThePrinceJoshua) September 4, 2020
We need a second round of stimulus checks. Please make this happen come Sept 8th. Don’t let the election get on the way of passing another relief bill.— Emily O'Keefe (@emilyclaire_ok) September 4, 2020
Remember that second stimulus check we thought we were getting this month? Ahh good times 🤧🤧— Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) September 4, 2020
I can’t believe this shits been going on since March and the government has only issued a single stimulus check of $1,200 +$500 per child lmaoooo. SIX MONTHS. $1,200 is nothing. I hate it here.— 🦋brat🦋 (@kalifromdavalli) September 4, 2020
Yo. Where’s the second stimulus? pic.twitter.com/7OtTCsPpnb— ashley nicole. (@ASHofALLTRADES_) September 4, 2020
Mrs Pelosi , Where is our stimulus 2 ? people are in need ... thank you— Edu M (@edumorato_) August 31, 2020
Hey, so I’m a liberal. And I hate @SpeakerPelosi. She’s the worst. Everything she will ever do is SO POLITICAL. hey honey, I could use a second stimulus after months out of work. God forbid republicans get credit. Most political human in the world. She’s the worst. Sign the bill.— Nathan (@ndstickel) September 5, 2020