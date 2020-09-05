Stimulus Checks: It's Sept. 5, and Americans Can't Believe a Second Payment Still Hasn't Come

Stimulus checks have pretty much dried up, and the American people are waiting for another one. As of Saturday, talks about another widespread relief package just aren't going anywhere. Both sides seem to agree that stimulus checks and unemployment relief are needed, but they won't come to terms. This stalemate is seemingly due to loads of tacked-on policies both Democrats and Republicans want to add to the relief bill.

In the meantime, U.S. taxpayers are hurting. Many are dealing with sudden unemployment, reduced hours at or reduced earnings at their businesses due to the myriad of problems the coronavirus pandemic has caused. Another stimulus payment, which many assumed would come months ago, would alleviate some of the stress and hardships this situation caused. Scroll through to read some to recent complaints about the stimulus check debacle.