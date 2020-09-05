Donald Trump Suggests Sending Second Stimulus Checks Using Leftover Billions From COVID-19 Relief Funds

Donald Trump has once again put forward another idea to get stimulus funds directly to Americans. Despite signing an executive order on payroll tax and claiming that would be the stimulus funds, and the ongoing debate in Congress over a second relief package, Trump is now looking to share money that is still in the vault from the first package.

"We have $300 billion ready to go, all Congress has to do is say, 'Use it.' I’d like to use it without their permission but I guess I’m not allowed," Trump said during a press briefing Friday. "We’re willing to spend it, I’d like to get approval from Congress. There’s a theory that I don’t have to do that, but I’d rather be up front and I’d like to get approval from Congress."

The comments come amid a sea of controversy for the president. An article from The Atlantic alleges that Trump referred to dead veterans as "losers" among other offensive comments, including fresh broadsides toward late Sen. John McCain.

The news left some scratching their heads on social media. Others felt it was a deflection for damage control after the release and corroboration. Scroll down to see what people are saying about the president's latest stimulus opinion.