Donald Trump Suggests Sending Second Stimulus Checks Using Leftover Billions From COVID-19 Relief Funds
Donald Trump has once again put forward another idea to get stimulus funds directly to Americans. Despite signing an executive order on payroll tax and claiming that would be the stimulus funds, and the ongoing debate in Congress over a second relief package, Trump is now looking to share money that is still in the vault from the first package.
"We have $300 billion ready to go, all Congress has to do is say, 'Use it.' I’d like to use it without their permission but I guess I’m not allowed," Trump said during a press briefing Friday. "We’re willing to spend it, I’d like to get approval from Congress. There’s a theory that I don’t have to do that, but I’d rather be up front and I’d like to get approval from Congress."
The comments come amid a sea of controversy for the president. An article from The Atlantic alleges that Trump referred to dead veterans as "losers" among other offensive comments, including fresh broadsides toward late Sen. John McCain.
The news left some scratching their heads on social media. Others felt it was a deflection for damage control after the release and corroboration. Scroll down to see what people are saying about the president's latest stimulus opinion.
prevnext
I see today as a message from the market makers to Trump and Pelosi saying "You better pass that fucking stimulus OR ELSE..."— WallStreetBets[god] (@WSBgod) September 4, 2020
How Donald Trump playing with the stimulus😂🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/r9sZkTJRC9— Black People Videos😂🎬🎥 (@BlackPplCrazyy) August 28, 2020
prevnext
Trump is looking at $300 billion in unspent relief money and asking Congress to let him send that money directly to American citizens as stimulus checks, calling it "a very appropriate thing to do" that he is "willing to do."https://t.co/YjZQFTGGwI #YangGang pic.twitter.com/raSiVmm5vb— Scott Santens🧢🏄♂️ (@scottsantens) September 5, 2020
prevnext
Some follow through on this passing thought of his would be nice. Alas, fat chance.— Garrett Phillips ⛳ (@memoir_author) September 5, 2020
prevnext
so do it already ppl are suffering they need money in their pockets with jobs lost especially in democratic states NYC broke.— John Pestano (@Pistonsboy22) September 4, 2020
prevnext
Keep the hate, chaos, divide, & fear agenda going...keep attempting to fracture humanity versus discussions of solutions, resources, stories of love, hope, and compassion. Your agenda is backfiring, you’re waking people up. #MSMIsTheEnemyOfThePeople— Matrix Breaker (@matrixbreaker23) September 4, 2020
prev
Trump claims that if Congress sent him another stimulus bill he would not veto it. In other words, Mitch McConnell is the only person holding up millions of Americans getting life-saving financial support in the midst of this pandemic & economic collapse.https://t.co/vE50vTDbGv— Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) September 3, 2020