Stimulus Checks: How Many People in Each State Have Received Payments So Far

The U.S. government is still in the midst of dishing out millions of economic impact payments to Americans living around the country and abroad. On Friday the U.S. Treasury marked a major milestone, revealing that 130 million of the more than 150 million payments have now been doled out to help combat the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. That amounts to $200 billion in payments to Americans. Payments are automatic to most U.S. tax payers, but the status of payments monitored using the IRS' Get My Payment tool.

"We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a release. "The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments." Scroll through to see how many residents in each state have benefited from the payment, as well as how much cash the payments amount to in each state.