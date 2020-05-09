Stimulus Checks: IRS Sends out More Than 127M Payments Across US, Breakdown of States

The IRS released more data on how the Economic Income Payments have been distributed around the country in the first four weeks of the coronavirus stimulus check program. The checks are part of the CARES Act signed into law in March, and checks began showing up in Americans' bank accounts in mid-April. Over 127 million individuals have received payments so far, making up $200 billion of the program.

By the time the program is over, about 150 million payments will be sent. Each check includes at least $1,200 per individual American taxpayer. Joint-filers will receive double that amount, while those with dependents under 17 will receive $500 per child. The amount is based on the 2018 or 2019 federal tax filings. If you received your tax rebate direct deposited, the check was sent directly to your bank. Other Americans received physical checks in the mail.

"We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement Friday. "The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments."

This was not the first time the IRS has provided the public with data on the program's status. On April 24, the IRS said 88.1 million stimulus checks had been distributed up to that date, totaling more than $157.9 billion. The first data batch showed California residents have received the most stimulus checks, as the most populated state. As of Friday, more than 15.3 million stimulus checks have been distributed to Californians. More than 10.7 million checks have been sent to Texans and over 9.1 million Floridians have received their checks.

About 22 million people are still waiting for their stimulus checks, notes Forbes. The IRS set up a "Get My Payment" tool for taxpayers to use to track their check. Specific groups who did not file tax returns for 2018 or 2019 are still eligible for checks. These groups are recipients of Social Security, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI) and Railroad Retirement benefits and Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries.

Below is a full break down, state-by-state, of the distribution of the checks, according to the IRS. The list is in alphabetical order.