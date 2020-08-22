Stimulus Checks: Andrew Yang Calls Lack of Action 'an Epic Failure With Disastrous Human Consequences'
Andrew Yang pulled no punches in his criticisms of the U.S. Congress on Friday, and his followers were with him. Yang tweeted: "Every day that passes without a stimulus bill is an epic failure with disastrous human consequences." He felt that Americans "deserve better" out of their elected representatives.
Yang joined the chorus of Americans condemning their elected officials this weekend, as the hope of more economic relief from the coronavirus slips further away. The United States Senate is now on a month-long recess scheduled to end on Sept. 7, with no hope of negotiations going anywhere until then. Yang wrote that "it's disgusting that we are growing numb to this level of apathy and dysfunction. We deserve better."
Every day that passes without a stimulus bill is an epic failure with disastrous human consequences. It’s disgusting that we are growing numb to this level of apathy and dysfunction. We deserve better.— Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 22, 2020
Yang's followers felt the same, questioning how the members of the two legislatures could count their current actions as public service. The economic recession stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic has left a record-high number of Americans unemployed, and unable to afford basic necessities like food, housing and medical care.
On top of that, many of the emergency protection measures passed in March when the virus first hit have now expired. Americans on social media believe that it is the responsibility of those on the Senate to extend these measures or replace them with something better, even if it means postponing a recess or extending their session.
Yang's tweet's coincided with the hashtag "Occupy Congress," which sprang up this weekend on Twitter. It calls on Americans to flood their representatives' inboxes, phone lines and social media platforms with demands for action, or else they will be voted out.
The message clearly resonates, as millions of Americans took part on Saturday, including many in answer to Yang. Here is a look at the conversation surrounding his tweet.
Partisan Divide
While we fight for scraps they(political elite) live in luxury. Until one day capitalism works as intended and we're the real slaves, not just wage slaves, and they are the poor people. It's how the mega rich see them anyway.— Clyde (クライド) #BlackLivesMatter 🌹 (@ClydeSenpai) August 22, 2020
Disparity
I was thinking today about how public water fountains are turned off- and how the homeless depend upon them
And how legions of americans who were not homeless soon will be
It's so heartbreaking— cosmic dust (@cosmicdust911) August 22, 2020
Band-Aid
A stimulus bill is a band aid. We need to face the reality of our current society , one that relies heavily on a functioning economy. We must be brave, be respectful of others and wash our hands, limit physical contact, and ultimately open up the economy and take our chances.— Donovan Thiessen (@CPADonovan) August 22, 2020
Sen. Mitch McConnell
This evil SOB is holding out until closer to the election then he will throw a bone at folks and expect their vote as gratitude.
Problem is so many folks are feeble minded enough to fall for it.🙄🙄🙄🙄😒— Angharad (@CelticGodess20) August 22, 2020
Special Interests
I'm shaking my head bcz that very thing has been on my mind hard of late. Another stimulus check would help a lot of people that I know to get through another 90 days. I'm retired but w/my P/T work gone, my pension & SS payments aren't foolproof. It's getting tighter.— L.E. Alba (@Lary9) August 22, 2020
#OccupyCongress
#OccupyCongress
Our country has done relatively nothing to care for its people during a pandemic.
60 million newly unemployed.
No relief in sight.
Saturday we take the protests to our Senators homes and make them uncomfortable.
Find your local action: https://t.co/1arLUTJuyh pic.twitter.com/lLqe1hWPzA— Pat the General Striker 🦺🌹 (@PatTheBerner) August 21, 2020
Policy Consequences
I’m not in agreement with him on everything, but I like how he frames things - policies are moral choices about suffering. Not just directly abusive policies like ICE camps, but *all* of government is about direct, individual human pain. https://t.co/GOo1dgOjCO— John Rogers (@jonrog1) August 22, 2020