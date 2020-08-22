Stimulus Checks: Andrew Yang Calls Lack of Action 'an Epic Failure With Disastrous Human Consequences'

Andrew Yang pulled no punches in his criticisms of the U.S. Congress on Friday, and his followers were with him. Yang tweeted: "Every day that passes without a stimulus bill is an epic failure with disastrous human consequences." He felt that Americans "deserve better" out of their elected representatives.

Yang joined the chorus of Americans condemning their elected officials this weekend, as the hope of more economic relief from the coronavirus slips further away. The United States Senate is now on a month-long recess scheduled to end on Sept. 7, with no hope of negotiations going anywhere until then. Yang wrote that "it's disgusting that we are growing numb to this level of apathy and dysfunction. We deserve better."

Every day that passes without a stimulus bill is an epic failure with disastrous human consequences. It’s disgusting that we are growing numb to this level of apathy and dysfunction. We deserve better. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 22, 2020

Yang's followers felt the same, questioning how the members of the two legislatures could count their current actions as public service. The economic recession stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic has left a record-high number of Americans unemployed, and unable to afford basic necessities like food, housing and medical care.

On top of that, many of the emergency protection measures passed in March when the virus first hit have now expired. Americans on social media believe that it is the responsibility of those on the Senate to extend these measures or replace them with something better, even if it means postponing a recess or extending their session.

Yang's tweet's coincided with the hashtag "Occupy Congress," which sprang up this weekend on Twitter. It calls on Americans to flood their representatives' inboxes, phone lines and social media platforms with demands for action, or else they will be voted out.

The message clearly resonates, as millions of Americans took part on Saturday, including many in answer to Yang. Here is a look at the conversation surrounding his tweet.