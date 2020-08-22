More Stimulus Checks Still Haven't Been Agreed on, and People Are Not Happy
Congress is deadlocked when it comes to further coronavirus pandemic relief, and Americans are getting fed up. Democrats and Republicans are still far apart on agreeing to terms on a new bill that would get money in the hands of the people. Democrats have said to come way down on their overall stimulus plan offer, while the GOP wants to pass a bare-bones stimulus bill to push off grander needs.
This political tug-of-war has left in-need Americans who are out of work or facing other hardships due to the pandemic struggling. Voters on both sides of the aisle have been lashing out online, placing blame on various politicians and making their disgust with the process known. Scroll through to see some of the heated messages people have been sending out on Twitter.
A politician who adds anything to a stimulus Bill not directly related to the pandemic is no better than someone who loots during a natural disaster.— Femme🇺🇸 (@RealBasedMAGA) August 21, 2020
We also need the direct stimulus checks both sides agree on and the next stimulus package passed... We've waited long enough. It seems to me you gave up on us. Big mistake.— Springwood Slasher (@HorrorRules77) August 21, 2020
We need stimulus checks NOW. Not a dime for business unless stimulus checks. No votes for GOP they don't pass what people want now?— Steve C (@StephenCourton) August 21, 2020
Where's my stimulus money ?! pic.twitter.com/qOnIvTn4dL— STEVE EMIL (@STE2WDS) August 22, 2020
It’s @SpeakerPelosi fault you are NOT getting another stimulus check.— Don Juan (@DonJuan40581924) August 21, 2020
What @AndrewYang means:
Where the fuck is the next stimulus bill? Congress stays failing and putting our lives on the line while they stay getting paid. Y’all are gross as fuck and sadly out of fucking touch with reality. On god, y’all need to be replaced. No more clown shit. https://t.co/Aoz9qYTbcP— Chrissie.🤬📣 (@ChrissieCanMath) August 22, 2020
At least we’ve had plenty of good stock market news for dinner. That’s nutrition, right?— Jawn Bolaris (@BolarisJawn) August 21, 2020