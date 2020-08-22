More Stimulus Checks Still Haven't Been Agreed on, and People Are Not Happy

Congress is deadlocked when it comes to further coronavirus pandemic relief, and Americans are getting fed up. Democrats and Republicans are still far apart on agreeing to terms on a new bill that would get money in the hands of the people. Democrats have said to come way down on their overall stimulus plan offer, while the GOP wants to pass a bare-bones stimulus bill to push off grander needs.

This political tug-of-war has left in-need Americans who are out of work or facing other hardships due to the pandemic struggling. Voters on both sides of the aisle have been lashing out online, placing blame on various politicians and making their disgust with the process known. Scroll through to see some of the heated messages people have been sending out on Twitter.