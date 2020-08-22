Stimulus: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Catching Flak for Beauty Video Amid Congressional Recess

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of U.S. politics' most electrifying figures right now, so she is sure to stir up controversy every so often. Her latest action that is causing discussion on Twitter is a recent video she filmed for Vogue. In it, Ocasio-Cortez goes through some tips for self-care and how exactly she gets ready in the morning. However, she also had some deeper meaning for explaining her process.

"The reason why I think it's so important to share these things is that, first of all, femininity has power, and in politics there is so much criticism and nitpicking about how women and femme people present ourselves," she said. "Just being a woman is quite politicized here in Washington…. There's this really false idea that if you care about makeup or if your interests are in beauty and fashion, that that's somehow frivolous. But I actually think these are some of the most substantive decisions that we make—and we make them every morning."

Congresswoman @AOC is sharing all of her #beautysecrets, including her skin-care tips and her signature-red-lip routine. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/Zm0qHIIPJL pic.twitter.com/tZBk44aXsR — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 21, 2020

Some of her haters did care to click through and see what the clip was truly about, and many didn't even watch the teaser clip where she delivers a similar quote. They just blasted the 30-year-old Congresswoman for doing a beauty video while stimulus talks in Washington, D.C., remain stalled. Scroll through to read some of the attacks and defenses concerning Ocasio-Cortez's video.