Stimulus Checks: 2 Crucial Deadlines Approaching

The first round of stimulus checks began to roll out in April as part of the CARES Act. Yet, there remains plenty of Americans who have yet to receive the $1,200 check that they are eligible for. The IRS has released two important dates for those who are still awaiting the long-awaited financial support.

The IRS is reopening the registration period up until Sept. 30. This will include federal beneficiaries with children under the age of 17. This group is eligible for $500 per dependent. Non-filers are also eligible, and those who did not receive payments yet will need to sign up by Oct. 15 in order to get the checks before the end of the year.

While many Americans are eagerly waiting for the first round of help to come through, others who were fortunate enough to get them on time have now set their sights on when a second stimulus package could be agreed upon and another likely $1,200 check would come as a direct deposit. That, though, has seen its fair share of obstacles over the past few weeks, reaching its boiling point when Congress went into recess and not set to return until after Labor Day. At this point, the earliest another round of stimulus checks would go out would be somewhere around mid-to-late September, a timetable that isn’t sitting well with many who have been awaiting more help amid the coronavirus pandemic ever since the first round of checks went out.

In a series of tweets on Friday, President Donald Trump expressed his frustration over the stalled conversations. He suggested that Democrats are the ones who have caused the stalemate, insinuating that they have been the stingiest in bending on certain roadblocks. Trump also mentioned in one of his tweets that he has directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “get ready to send direct payments to all Americans.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also come under fire recently after calling for members to return early from their recess in August, possibly as soon as Friday, for an emergency meeting about the U.S. Postal Service. This ticked off many who shared their frustrations on social media, believing that Pelosi and other policy makers are exhibiting more urgency in that matter than helping to restore the pockets of Americans. The concern stems from the postal service’s impact on the upcoming November election and what would happen if mail-in voting becomes an unfeasible outlet for citizens amid the pandemic.