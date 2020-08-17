Stimulus Checks: People Still Venting About Not Receiving Their First Payments

With much of the country still locked down due to COVID-19 and millions filing for unemployment, there are calls for a second stimulus package. Democrats and Republicans have taken part in negotiations recently in order to potentially pass another package and send out another round of checks. However, talks have stalled and the House of Representatives are in the midst of August recess, so there is no end date in sight.

While there are ongoing discussions about whether or not another stimulus package will happen, this is less of a priority for some Twitter users. There are many that haven't received the first stimulus check that the IRS sent out in late March and early April. Whether this is due to not filing taxes in 2018-2019 or due to issues with incorrect information is unknown, but those missing the payment are very frustrated. They continue to voice criticism on social media while saying that their families are suffering.