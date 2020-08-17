Stimulus Checks: People Still Venting About Not Receiving Their First Payments
With much of the country still locked down due to COVID-19 and millions filing for unemployment, there are calls for a second stimulus package. Democrats and Republicans have taken part in negotiations recently in order to potentially pass another package and send out another round of checks. However, talks have stalled and the House of Representatives are in the midst of August recess, so there is no end date in sight.
While there are ongoing discussions about whether or not another stimulus package will happen, this is less of a priority for some Twitter users. There are many that haven't received the first stimulus check that the IRS sent out in late March and early April. Whether this is due to not filing taxes in 2018-2019 or due to issues with incorrect information is unknown, but those missing the payment are very frustrated. They continue to voice criticism on social media while saying that their families are suffering.
dick Cheney made money off the Iraq war.
I still haven’t gotten my first stimulus check 😞— Alexandra Evelyn 🍓 (@A_Is_4_Actress) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Man this is a joke, I still haven’t got my first stimulus and there’s no programs offering relief for “gig workers in production” from this government. And the SBA doesn’t help either. What a joke!!!! 🤬😡— Gabe (@evolvingartist_) August 17, 2020
Why is Congress not meeting to approve a 2nd stimulus check when people are hurting financially?!
Why haven't some of us who qualify still waiting on their 1st stimulus check?!
Why is Congress getting paid by many hungry taxpayers who can't afford to pay their bills?
WHY??????— Just Me (@MYtruthMYtweet) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Why is Congress not meeting to approve a 2nd stimulus check when people are hurting financially?!
Why haven't some of us who qualify still waiting on their 1st stimulus check?!
Why is Congress getting paid by many hungry taxpayers who can't afford to pay their bills?
WHY??????— Just Me (@MYtruthMYtweet) August 17, 2020
There are many many people who STILL haven’t received those stimulus checks but their system shows it was sent. I know several people personally that this has happened to. Still haven’t received it.— Sonya 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@sonyacsa) August 17, 2020
prevnext
and i still haven't received my 1st stimulus payment...— Willis Anderson (@willhewonka) August 17, 2020
That’s nice still haven’t gotten my stimulus yet but oh well...— David Garrison (@dave02690) August 17, 2020
prevnext
And there are still people who haven't received their stimulus. Hummm— HellaCoolMoms (@rhondaprell) August 17, 2020
🙋🏽♀️ Still haven’t received the first $1200 stimulus. I would like to know where that is before they pass more.— Jane and Coffee (@Janeunplain) August 17, 2020
prevnext
raise your hand if you still haven’t received your stimulus check from the government 🤦🏻♀️— el Gato #BLM (@catareyouokay) August 17, 2020
40 million dollars of tax payers monies for covid RELIEF to illegal aliens, What about our American citizens-homeless Children & Vets & even Senior citizens who still haven't received any relief or stimulus?— Sylvia Gonzalez (@SylviaG14380622) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Hey @irsnews my wife and I still haven’t received our #covidrelief stimulus check, who should I contact?— Mike McKee (@MikeMcKeeDrums) August 17, 2020
If my social security card can be mailed, so can my ballot. I’d say my stimulus check too, but I still haven’t gotten it.— stef (@def_not_stef) August 17, 2020
prevnext
As a social security recipient , I worked 52 years . I still haven’t gotten a stimulus check! pic.twitter.com/Y8Sz4VNBbp— Redbeard (K) 🌟⭐️🌟 (@lloyd4man) August 17, 2020
And those stimulus checks still haven't gone out to many people who are eligible https://t.co/wcz4jucy69— CocoDeLoco (@CocoaNo5) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Let's look at the problems just with the stimulus check many people i know still haven't gotten theirs due to screws up at the post office and u want to mail in your ballot 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ https://t.co/kwqPRmLDh4— Melissa A Tirado (@simply_melis) August 17, 2020
Some eligible people still haven't received their 1st stimulus check. The $600 added to unemployment benefits ended almost a month ago, but rent still continues to be due. I'm not exactly sure what @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell expects us to do in the meantime? #ditchmitch https://t.co/Webgc3Djlq— Riley Spreadbury (@ItsRileyLyn) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Stimulus checks were sent to a lot of dead people, but those of us who are alive and on SSI still haven't seen one cent. Funny huh!!!— Edward Lee (@eel1635) August 17, 2020
Still haven’t gotten my stimulus check (:— B. (@brittanyrenee_4) August 17, 2020
I still haven't gotten the pittance of a stimulus check my government so graciously offered me after completing torpedoing my career, and I'm not eligible for unemployment or PUA (not that anyone's getting the latter anyway)
trying to stay positive, not really working— Terror House Press (@terrorhousemag) August 17, 2020
prev
I still haven’t received my block of govt cheese from the last stimulus.— Steve the very married guy (@bigdills88) August 17, 2020