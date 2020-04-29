Still Waiting on Your Stimulus Check? Why Your Payment Was a No-Show

The rollout of one-time stimulus payments has not been without issue. The CARES Act, which was passed on March 31, included $1,200 allotted to most U.S. adults, along with $500 for each additional dependent claimed. However, anxious people who've been financially hit by the coronavirus pandemic are still waiting on their money. There are a few reasons for what could be causing the delay, according to Market Watch, and several of them have already been vented about at-length on social media. Essentially, anyone who filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return and submitted their direct deposit information would be the one where the stimulus money was sent. However, some of those accounts are no longer valid, which caused all sorts of confusion. Additionally, the IRS, which is handling these payments, isn't able to offer phone support at all right now, due to a reduced staff and remote working conditions brought on by coronavirus. There is a Get My Payment tool on their website, along with a non-filer portal so people can update their information and ideally receive their payments more quickly. Then there's the issue with paper checks, which were delayed due to President Donald Trump requesting his name appear on each one. Suffice to say, it has not been an ideal situation. For those still waiting on their stimulus checks, here are a few reasons for the possible holdup.

Missing Account Info (Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Getty) If the IRS doesn't have account info, it's not able to deposit it directly. The FDIC has been pushing for the 6.5 percent of U.S. households that don't have an account to open one, which will also save check-cashing fees charged by third-party outlets. If it's not the account attached to any recent tax returns, you can enter the information on the IRS website here. Once that information is entered, the recently-overhauled Get My Payment tool can help track the payment. "We update Get My Payment data once per day, overnight so there is no need to check more often," the IRS website states. There's also a Spanish version of the tool coming in the near future.

Too Much Income (Photo: Alfred Gescheidt/Getty Images) While there are a few reasons people won't qualify for a stimulus check, one of the big ones is too much income. The payments are specifically for individuals who make $75,000 a year or lease, or $2,400 to married couples earning under $150,000. This amount declines by $5 for every $100 above those two thresholds. Essentially, anyone who makes more than $99,000 won't qualify, nor will couples who make above $198,000.

Being Claimed as a Dependent (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) Anyone being claimed as a dependent by someone else is automatically disqualified from the $1,200 one-time payment. This gets more complicated when considering the fact that the IRS counts a dependent as age 17 and under. However, if the most recent information is a 2018 return, someone who was a dependent then may be living on their own now. The IRS also announced that those graduating from high school this year will not receive a $1,200 stimulus payment if they are claimed as a dependent this year and next year. However, if they're not claimed as a dependent, they might be eligible for a $1,200 check then.

Glitches (Photo: Getty / MacFormat Magazine) As mentioned before, outdated account info has ended up being the dumping ground for several stimulus payments, which has created complications. H&R Block, which is offering customers an advance on their stimulus, accused the IRS of "created confusion by not always using clients' final destination bank account information for stimulus payments." "We share our clients' frustration that many of them have not yet received these much-needed payments due to IRS decisions, and we are actively working with the IRS to get stimulus payments sent directly to client accounts," the statement continued.

Debt Collectors (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) One of the more controversial aspects of the stimulus payments has been the fact that many institutions and debt collectors are taking the direct deposits and putting the money against any delinquent accounts. Some banks have backed off for the time being, and there's been talk of the Treasury Department intervening against such measures. However, it would ultimately be up to Congress to pass a law before any real action could be taken.