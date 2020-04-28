Stimulus Checks: IRS Makes Major Update to Payment Tracker

✖

The IRS has made a major update to its Get My Payment tool, which is designed to help people track their incoming one-time stimulus payment. The payments, issued as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act relief package, will give most (but not all) adults in the U.S. $1200, along with $500 for each dependent. While there have been numerous issues with the rollout of these payments, the update, announced on Sunday by IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig on its website, is intended to help alleviate some of those setbacks.

"We delivered Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar relief program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that accelerates payments to millions of people," Rettig said. "These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers. We urge people who haven't received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information. IRS teams worked long hours to deliver Get My Payment in record time, and we will continue to make improvements to help Americans."

Despite the setbacks, the release also details that the agency has paid out $158 billion in stimulus checks so far, which is roughly 59 percent of the money earmarked for U.S. households. As the release indicates, the revised tool should make it easier for those who are still awaiting payment to check on its status.

There were a number of reported issues with the tracking tool in mid-April, which caused so much traffic it crashed the IRS's website. Since then, social media has been smattered with stories about payments being directed into the wrong bank account. There's also the issue of paper checks, which were also delayed because President Donald Trump wanted his name to appear on them. This may not be happening again in the future, assuming that additional stimulus packages end up making it out of both Congress and The White House.

Trump has also sent out a letter to those who've already received their stimulus payment via direct deposit, which will also be included with paper check payments. "Our great country is experiencing an unprecedented public health and economic challenge as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic," the letter reads, in part. "Our top priority is your health and safety. As we wage total war on this invisible enemy, we are also working around the clock to protect hardworking Americans like you from the consequences of the economy shutdown."