Stimulus Checks: Social Media Complains IRS Sent Coronavirus Payouts to Wrong Bank Account

Many Americans have begun seeing the impact of the federal stimulus package on their bank accounts. The highly-awaited stimulus checks have begun to make the rounds on Wednesday as individuals across the country seek financial relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While most people saw no issue in opening their account and finding the designated amount pop up from the IRS, others were a little surprised at where exactly the money went. Those with multiple accounts or those who are using new accounts discovered that the checks randomly were dispensed into one of them, leaving many to complain on social media about the handling of the payouts. One user in particular voiced frustration about whether or not he’d even end up getting the money now that it’s in a wrong account, “Lol they sent this stimulus check to the wrong bank account and now [I don’t know] if I’ll even get it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The @IRSnews sent my boyfriends stimulus check to the WRONG bank account number. When we FINALLY got ahold of someone at the irs, they literally that there is no one trained on handling stimulus information. Let’s see if @RepDLamborn office can help? — sam (@sam99776792) April 15, 2020

The same issue seemed to impact numerous people across the states. “And there’s a problem,” one user began, “the damn IRS has the wrong bank account on file and [I don’t know] how to change it the moneys being sent to the wrong account and [I don’t know] what to do *facepalm*.”

Another tweet echoed the same sentiment, “HA! they sent my stimulus check to the wrong bank account. And now i cant even call the IRS? Wonderful.”

I’m so frustrated lol

It says I’m supposed to be getting my check today & the IRS has the wrong bank account listed. — Isa (@isa_de_mata) April 15, 2020

Many people have attempted to reach out to the IRS to resolve the issue. However, it doesn’t seem the agency is quick to respond or provide any clarification according to many tweets that have poured in on Wednesday morning. One user reached out to her local news stations to report the matter, “The IRS sent my stimulus check to the wrong bank account, anyone else reporting to you guys? Since I can’t reach, them maybe the news can.”

Got to love that the check for your payment app on the IRS site says either my money is going to someone else or my bank account info has been wrong. Sadly can’t even get it fixed since no one is there to answer any questions, @SouthStateBank hopefully you can help me out. — Troy Giles (@Pastoralpha05) April 15, 2020

With stimulus checks rolling out with some hiccups, another issue that has risen is whether or not people will have to repay the money they receive from the government. Whatever a person receives, whether it’s the $1,200 for an eligible person or $2,400 for a couple and any additional $500 per children, will not need to be paid back.