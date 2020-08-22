Stimulus Check: Hashtag 'Occupy Congress' Has Twitter Users Calling out Representatives Like Never Before
This weekend, Twitter users filled their elected officials' inboxes with the new hashtag "Occupy Congress," demanding that they pass a real stimulus bill as soon as possible. Americans rallied on social media starting on Saturday morning with the hope of ensuring that the senators currently on a recess are not able to rest comfortably or treat it as a vacation. The movement had a ripple effect of reactions online.
"Occupy Congress" began emerging on Friday night, and really took off on Friday morning. Americans used the hashtag to condemn their elected officials for inaction and to encourage other voters to do the same. Many referred to the stimulus check needed to offset the economic recession caused by the coronavirus. That legislation is now on hold until mid-September, as the United States Senate enjoys a month-long recess.
If you’re ready to elevate the discussion on to the streets and really demand change, let’s get to work.
Tomorrow, we #OccupyCongress.
Join me now in a tweet rally to boost #OccupyCongress and spread the word for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cAwp9PM236— James Davin 🏳️🌈🌹 ☭ (@EcoJameson) August 21, 2020
The stimulus bill negotiations stalled this month, but many Americans think that the Senate gave up too easily. The Senate left on their scheduled recess on Aug. 10, but it could have been postponed or rescheduled. Under the hashtag "Occupy Congress," many Americans suggested that other candidates would treat their duty as a public servant more seriously in this context.
The hashtag drew stories about lost jobs, overdue bills and even hungry families, as the economy continues to fumble. In many cases, Americans tagged their elected officials, drawing their attention to the suffering of their constituents. Some representatives actually joined the conversation, while some candidates in the upcoming election used it as a platform as well.
Despite a day of furious debate, there is no sign yet that the Senate will return from its recess until Sept. 7. That means that the U.S. Congress cannot make any real progress on a stimulus bill until then. In the meantime, here is a look at how the conversation played out.
Mindset
It's hard for them to imagine hunger when their bellies are always full.— JaeDPeli (@jae_peli) August 21, 2020
Call to Action
AOC wanna #OccupyCongress with us tomorrow? I think its time the senate gets back and passes a stimulus for the people.— 🌹Erica, the white trash socialist🌹™️ (@herosnvrdie69) August 21, 2020
Campaign Platform
Today I received an endorsement from a person close to my heart @CoriBush. Both Cori & I are working to #OccupyCongress w/ the voice of the People.
Folks like us can run & WIN! - We just need resources to get there.— Paula Jean Swearengin (@paulajean2020) August 21, 2020
Can you chip in $5, $15 or $50 today?
Back to Work
Hey @SenatorRisch get back to work! @idahopsl @OurUnitedLeft #OccupyCongress pic.twitter.com/ttBXaAApzn— Black Lives Matter Boise #BLM (@BLMBoise) August 22, 2020
Campaign Donations
Tag it with #OccupyCongress— 𝔗𝔥𝔢_𝔓𝔞𝔩𝔢_ℌ0𝔯𝔰𝔢🍽💀🏴🚩🌹💥☭🦺 (@The_Pale_H0rse) August 21, 2020
No Vacation
I'm not going to make the mortgage this month and Susan Collins is on VACATION?!?! Oh HELL no!!! Join me tomorrow to #OccupyCongress!!!https://t.co/bNc2DcMxNA— Margo Lee 🍎👩🏻🌾🌹🦺 (@MargoLee) August 21, 2020
The Senate went on vacation. It’s time to knock on some doors. Theirs. #OccupyCongress— Thia is with ...😏✌️💋🔥 (@ThiaBallerina) August 21, 2020
Speaking Directly
To @tedcruz you bring shame to what it means to be Texan. And to @JohnCornyn - you’re a medical doctor. You should know better than to be anti choice.— Pinkerbell the ANTIFA fairy 🏴🚩🎒 (@PinkerbellPixie) August 22, 2020