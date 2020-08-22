Stimulus Check: Hashtag 'Occupy Congress' Has Twitter Users Calling out Representatives Like Never Before

This weekend, Twitter users filled their elected officials' inboxes with the new hashtag "Occupy Congress," demanding that they pass a real stimulus bill as soon as possible. Americans rallied on social media starting on Saturday morning with the hope of ensuring that the senators currently on a recess are not able to rest comfortably or treat it as a vacation. The movement had a ripple effect of reactions online.

"Occupy Congress" began emerging on Friday night, and really took off on Friday morning. Americans used the hashtag to condemn their elected officials for inaction and to encourage other voters to do the same. Many referred to the stimulus check needed to offset the economic recession caused by the coronavirus. That legislation is now on hold until mid-September, as the United States Senate enjoys a month-long recess.

If you’re ready to elevate the discussion on to the streets and really demand change, let’s get to work. Tomorrow, we #OccupyCongress. Join me now in a tweet rally to boost #OccupyCongress and spread the word for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cAwp9PM236 — James Davin 🏳️‍🌈🌹 ☭ (@EcoJameson) August 21, 2020

The stimulus bill negotiations stalled this month, but many Americans think that the Senate gave up too easily. The Senate left on their scheduled recess on Aug. 10, but it could have been postponed or rescheduled. Under the hashtag "Occupy Congress," many Americans suggested that other candidates would treat their duty as a public servant more seriously in this context.

The hashtag drew stories about lost jobs, overdue bills and even hungry families, as the economy continues to fumble. In many cases, Americans tagged their elected officials, drawing their attention to the suffering of their constituents. Some representatives actually joined the conversation, while some candidates in the upcoming election used it as a platform as well.

Despite a day of furious debate, there is no sign yet that the Senate will return from its recess until Sept. 7. That means that the U.S. Congress cannot make any real progress on a stimulus bill until then. In the meantime, here is a look at how the conversation played out.