Stimulus Check: Will Donald Trump's Coronavirus Results Speed up Another Payment?

With President Donald Trump checked in to Walter Reed medical center following his positive COVID-19 test, the rest of the country awaits what is sure to be a chaotic month leading into the Nov. 3 presidential election. One of the most highly-anticipated bits of news surrounds the impact of Trump’s diagnosis and hospitalization and the impact it would have on the negotiations surrounding a stimulus plan.

CNET notes that with progress being made in narrowing the gap between Republicans and Democrats, there could be further inclination to push through a bill as soon as possible. Appearing on Face the Nation on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the sides are “making progress” on reaching a deal. She added that the speed at which they get something together will come down to “if they understand what we have to do to crush the virus." The urgency for an agreed deal comes after Trump tweeted while in the hospital, “Work together and get it done.”

OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Negotiations had hit a standstill towards the end of summer but talks resumed last week between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Pelosi told MSNBC that Trump’s positive test could sway Republicans to loosen their grip, “This kind of changes of the dynamic.” Her thought-process on the change in attitude Republicans could have has to do with that side, including Trump, downplaying the virus throughout its run and underestimating its impact.

As of Sunday night, the coronavirus remains a serious threat to the country. CNN notes that only three states have reported declines in COVID-19 cases after the highest daily rate was reached over a two-month span. The states seeing some decline includes Texas, Missouri and South Carolina. In total, there have been more than 7.41 million positive cases in the country with 209,000 deaths. Saturday saw 48,200 cases roll in.

Trump shared on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 as did his wife and First Lady, Melania Trump. Shortly after he ended up being transported to Walter Reed for further evaluation. During a press conference on Sunday, his doctor noted his progress despite a few instances in which breathing became challenging, and noted that the president could be released as soon as Monday.