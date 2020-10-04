Latest Donald Trump Health Update Raises Questions About His Lungs

President Donald Trump is currently battling COVID-19. On Friday afternoon, he was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center after he was said to be experiencing "mild symptoms." A team of doctors who have been treating the president held a press conference on Sunday to discuss his well-being. However, it ended up leading to more questions than answers.

During the press briefing, White House doctor Sean Conley shared several updates about the president's condition. According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, at one point, Conley said that they were tracking possible damage to Trump's lungs. He said that there were some "expected findings," but he did not clarify the situation any further. Given that the doctor did not deliver any clear details about the president's condition, users on social media have voiced their concerns.

Specifically, users are concerned about what Conley had to say about Trump's lungs and the fact that he could be dealing with possible damage associated with COVID-19. Scroll down to see exactly what those users are saying about the situation.