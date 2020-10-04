Latest Donald Trump Health Update Raises Questions About His Lungs
President Donald Trump is currently battling COVID-19. On Friday afternoon, he was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center after he was said to be experiencing "mild symptoms." A team of doctors who have been treating the president held a press conference on Sunday to discuss his well-being. However, it ended up leading to more questions than answers.
During the press briefing, White House doctor Sean Conley shared several updates about the president's condition. According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, at one point, Conley said that they were tracking possible damage to Trump's lungs. He said that there were some "expected findings," but he did not clarify the situation any further. Given that the doctor did not deliver any clear details about the president's condition, users on social media have voiced their concerns.
Specifically, users are concerned about what Conley had to say about Trump's lungs and the fact that he could be dealing with possible damage associated with COVID-19. Scroll down to see exactly what those users are saying about the situation.
These Spin Doctor press conferences are a disgrace. They’re depriving voters of information essential to an intelligent choice. Is there long-term damage to Trump’s lungs or other organs, as with many COVID-19 victims? Voting for him without knowing things like that is insane.— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 4, 2020
Dr. Conley said there are some "expected" findings with Trump's lungs, qualifying that there's "nothing of major clinical concern."
But Conley did not explain further and he did not answer shouted questions about Trump's lungs at the end of his briefing.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 4, 2020
Dr. Conley: there are some "expected" findings regarding Trump's lungs. He does not go into details.— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) October 4, 2020
The damage is crucial. He is running for another four years as our leader. We must know. We are tired of listening to his disinformation, particularly when it comes to his health records at this point in time. Covid is known to cause long-term organ damage.— cda 🆘💙🌊☮️ (@Diane63056) October 4, 2020
Why bother to give these updates if they are not going to disclose any meaningful information ?— ramseyshea (@ramseyshea1) October 4, 2020
The refusal of truth is once again the admission of something else going on.— jeanmarie (@jmt5018) October 4, 2020
What the HELL. We have a right to know what's actually happening with the president.— Diane Matcheck (@dmatcheck) October 4, 2020