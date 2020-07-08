Where Is the Second Stimulus Check?

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis, there have been plenty of discussions concerning an additional stimulus package. Even though many proposals have been floating around Congress, as of right now, there are currently no plans in place regarding a second stimulus bill. Still, that hasn't stopped Americans from wondering where another stimulus package is. In March, the White House and Congress agreed to their historic $2 trillion stimulus package, the CARES Act. Under the CARES Act, eligible Americans were entitled to a one-time check of $1,200 (or $2,400 for couples filing a joint tax return). Additionally, they received an additional $500 per child that they claim as a dependent. But, ever since that act was passed three months ago, there haven't been any official plans in place to send out additional economic impact payments despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic remains a grave problem for the United States. While there have been no concrete details about another stimulus package, there have certainly been recent updates that highlight when Americans can possibly expect another, potential payment. Here's everything that is known about an additional stimulus package.

Many Different Proposals (Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images, Getty) Even though the government has not agreed to one specific, additional stimulus package just yet, there have been more than a few proposals that have been floated in Congress. The Emergency Money for the People Act introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Tim Ryan, the Getting Back to Work Act from Senator John Hawley, and the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act from Senators Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Ed Markey are just a few of those proposals.

The HEROES Act The House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act in May, an act pushed forward by House Democrats that would entitle eligible Americans with another $1,200 for individuals and up to $6,000 per household. In addition to providing financial aid, the HEROES Act would also provide for a wide range of funding for various groups, including hazard pay, coronavirus testing, and rent and mortgage assistance. Despite the fact that it passed in the House of Representatives in May, those in the Senate have still not voted on the act just yet.

Post-Senate Recess? (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The Senate indicated that the topic of another stimulus package would be one of their priorities in July after they reconvened after the July 4 holiday and recess. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell even said that the focus of a second round of payments would be "kids, jobs, and health care."

Trump's "Larger" Payments President Donald Trump has spoken out on the topic of an additional stimulus package on more than a few occasions. Most recently, during an interview with Fox News, he did express that he would be supportive of "larger" payments than those that were entitled to Americans under the CARES Act. He said, "I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it's got to be done properly," Trump said. "I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion."

What Trump's Chief Of Staff Has Said (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, Getty) On Monday, Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows claimed that the president has made it "clear that he's supportive of another stimulus check." Although, he noted that there would need to be some "critical components" in the package in order to garner Trump's support, including payroll tax cuts and incentives for manufacturing to return to the United States from overseas.

An August Date? Congress is officially set to reconvene on July 20. So, if Democrats and Republicans are able to compromise on a plan towards the end of the month, the American people could begin to receive any potential stimulus-related aid by August.