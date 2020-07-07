Stimulus Checks: It's July 7, and People Are Still Hurting for Another Payment
While many American's have received their stimulus checks from the first round of the government's coronavirus relief package, it is now July 7 and people are hurting for another payment. In March, Congress passed the CARES act, which offered $1,200 to individuals — with $2,400 for married couples — and an additional $500 to parents for their children under 17.
The first payments of that began to go out around mid-April, and it has now been close to three full months since those payments were sent. Many citizens have remained in dire financial situations, as the pandemic came with mass layoffs. Along with this also comes the worry of being able to pay rent, which can result in evictions. For these reasons, and many more, citizens are ready to get another payment that will help them recover from the situation Covid-19 has put them in. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media.
We getting another stimulus check 👀 lemme know something— Cali👌🏾 (@CalvinMontanaa) July 7, 2020
DO YOU WANT ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK?— Rvman2016 ❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@rvman2016) July 7, 2020
prevnext
I hope that if there is another second stimulus check coming that they would offer more than $1200 because $1200 it goes nowhere with struggling now with the pandemic and with unemployment and the $600 that may not be extended people like myself are struggling very very much.— @stephanie (@stephan81987632) July 7, 2020
It’s time for another stimulus check. Everybody wants it. The moms want it, the dads want it, hey even the kids want it. It’s time to do it.— Marlene Lugo (@mlugoRN) July 7, 2020
Not because “everybody”’wants something it means it has to or it’s going to happen 🙄
I'm not paying my tickets until I get another stimulus check😭😭😭😭😭— Cubana. (@wonnaikoooo) July 7, 2020
prevnext
i need another stimulus check so i can quit my job and listen to “informer” naked in the bath all day— sister solange (@debbie_hairy) July 7, 2020
Another stimulus check would help SO many people. Regardless of who’s in office— E$ (@___baberuthless) July 7, 2020
If we get another stimulus check. I'm gonna turbo the z on my stock internals. If I blow the engine I blow the engine oh well— Child of god (@zzzjoeb) July 7, 2020
prevnext
Sure could use another stimulus check...— Today (@Todaysk0) July 7, 2020
Then we should probably do another stimulus for working people.— Jacob Pickett (@indysocialist2) July 7, 2020
Y’all getting another stimulus check please lemme know— Jbizzle (@CallOnJay) July 7, 2020
prevnext
WE NEED ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK!!!!— B (@Call_Her_B) July 7, 2020
Run me another stimulus check @WhiteHouse.— TaReef KnockOut طَرِيف 👊🏾 (@TaReefKnockOut) July 7, 2020
If we do get another stimulus check mines is going straight to bitcoin— BW (@BrandonAntt) July 7, 2020
prevnext
Can they roll out another stimulus check please ?— Morayooluwa ™ (@MOkesola) July 7, 2020
Mr. President, what do you say to another round of stimulus checks?
........ pic.twitter.com/uXCQCH92AO— djThistle (@DJThistle01) July 7, 2020
ALL THIS MONEY going 😭 we better get another stimulus .— MommaGirl 👩👦👦 (@DommBabyyyyXo) July 7, 2020
prevnext
I may act like i’m ok,but deep down I just want another stimulus check 😞— sash (@sashagonzalez33) July 7, 2020
If there’s another round of stimulus checks, they should give everyone those giant 6 foot ones like when you win the lottery.— Old Baby (@StephenBialikMD) July 7, 2020
give me another stimulus check or else i’m writing in coronavirus for president— (unemployed) Concerns (@badassmanofgod) July 7, 2020
prev
Idk about you but I could really use another stimulus check— lil cici (@sibabyrah) July 7, 2020