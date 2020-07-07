Stimulus Checks: It's July 7, and People Are Still Hurting for Another Payment

While many American's have received their stimulus checks from the first round of the government's coronavirus relief package, it is now July 7 and people are hurting for another payment. In March, Congress passed the CARES act, which offered $1,200 to individuals — with $2,400 for married couples — and an additional $500 to parents for their children under 17.

The first payments of that began to go out around mid-April, and it has now been close to three full months since those payments were sent. Many citizens have remained in dire financial situations, as the pandemic came with mass layoffs. Along with this also comes the worry of being able to pay rent, which can result in evictions. For these reasons, and many more, citizens are ready to get another payment that will help them recover from the situation Covid-19 has put them in. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media.