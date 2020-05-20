Stimulus: Candace Owens' Federal Tax Cancellation Suggestion Draws Mixed Responses

Political commentator Candace Owens' recent proposal to cancel federal taxes in place of a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks has drawn a melee of responses. Owens sparked the heated discussion on Sunday when she took to Twitter with what turned out to be a controversial topic: another potential stimulus payment that is hanging in limbo. While Owens did not oppose giving Americans further aid amid the pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, she had an idea that was a little different than sending out more money.

Discussion:

What would have happened if instead of passing a 3 trillion dollar stimulus which provided funding to absurd causes, the federal government just cancelled federal taxes for one year— and reimbursed individuals what was already withheld from them? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 18, 2020

Owens' proposal came as tax deadline draws nearer. Although the typical deadline is April 15, the coronavirus pandemic prompted the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to push that deadline back three months to July 15. Her tweet also came as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, introduced by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was passed by the House of Representatives Friday. The bill, which would provide further stimulus payments to Americans, must now get through the Senate, where it is widely believed it will fail, though politicians have said they are willing to negotiate.

Given that economic relief has been at the forefront of many Americans' minds amid the crisis, which has given way to record-high unemployment rates due to state lockdowns, it came as little surprise that Owens’ tweet proved controversial. Social media was eager to take Owens up on the discussion, with thousands replying to the post. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say about Owens' tweet.