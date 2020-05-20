Stimulus: Candace Owens' Federal Tax Cancellation Suggestion Draws Mixed Responses
Political commentator Candace Owens' recent proposal to cancel federal taxes in place of a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks has drawn a melee of responses. Owens sparked the heated discussion on Sunday when she took to Twitter with what turned out to be a controversial topic: another potential stimulus payment that is hanging in limbo. While Owens did not oppose giving Americans further aid amid the pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, she had an idea that was a little different than sending out more money.
Discussion:— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 18, 2020
What would have happened if instead of passing a 3 trillion dollar stimulus which provided funding to absurd causes, the federal government just cancelled federal taxes for one year— and reimbursed individuals what was already withheld from them?
Owens' proposal came as tax deadline draws nearer. Although the typical deadline is April 15, the coronavirus pandemic prompted the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to push that deadline back three months to July 15. Her tweet also came as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, introduced by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was passed by the House of Representatives Friday. The bill, which would provide further stimulus payments to Americans, must now get through the Senate, where it is widely believed it will fail, though politicians have said they are willing to negotiate.
Given that economic relief has been at the forefront of many Americans' minds amid the crisis, which has given way to record-high unemployment rates due to state lockdowns, it came as little surprise that Owens’ tweet proved controversial. Social media was eager to take Owens up on the discussion, with thousands replying to the post. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say about Owens' tweet.
Cancelling taxes doesn’t help people who are out of work and receiving no income to tax.— Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) May 18, 2020
These stimulus packages should not be passed if anything is snuck in unrelated to COVID 19. The income taxes are a separate thing. Bottom line, the govt had NO RIGHT to shut down our livliehoods.— Matthew Vainauskas (@MatthewVainaus3) May 18, 2020
Why not make that a permanent thing by passing HR.25 The #FAIRtax?— Oklahoma FAIRtax Education (@OKFairtax) May 18, 2020
Move taxes from income and job creation to progressive retail consumption of individual wealth?
No more embedded cost of the tax code, people take care of themselves first and money each month to cover essentials
That’s too smart of an idea...— KO QUEEN 👑 (@koqu33n) May 18, 2020
That would be to logical for most politicians, plus they would not get their kick backs!— Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) May 18, 2020
the fastest way to get rich is through your income. The government steals portions of your income every paycheck. People would be wealthier if they got to keep more of their income. This should be a forever policy, not just a stimulus policy.— Josh Warner (@joshwarner13) May 18, 2020
Like we don’t have a big enough debt ?— Bizzaro Felger (@Sports_Schlub) May 18, 2020
Lmfao 37 million people lost jobs and counting and that's your solution. 😂😂😂— Bethany_kw 🧢🌺🌎🤟 (@BKwagent) May 18, 2020
How about: 1 - get businesses out of tax payroll management and people get their full wages 2 - we have a day off once a year where you pay your taxes and vote on the same day. I’d love a tax holiday for a year but we need people to understand how much they pay and vote!!!— Let’s Go Giants (@sfgiantsfan55) May 18, 2020
44.4% of Americans don't earn enough to pay federal taxes despite working...they're now put of work— Mary Ward (@Wardmaryb) May 19, 2020
that would have made more sense....but govt has no sense they are out of touch....WE NEED TERM LIMITS— Terrie Harrington (@Terrie446) May 18, 2020
I don’t think any of that money should of went to anything else bedsides the people period!— CMW Investigations (@cmwinvestigator) May 20, 2020
The working class citizens are who need stimulus pay. We keep the economy running everyday. We’ve paid taxes for years and now can’t get a stimulus check any other government help when we need it most. We should be of higher priority.— Kristi Longoria (@KrisBarLo) May 18, 2020
That would kill our country in the long run— Joe E Royer (@JoeERoyer1) May 19, 2020