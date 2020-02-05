State of the Union: How to Watch Donald Trump’s Address

The final State of the Union address of President Donald Trump‘s first term in office is tonight. While the speech is scheduled to air tonight starting at 9 p.m. EST, it will have some equally-political counter-programming: the Senate’s ongoing impeachment trial of the sitting president. As noted by CBS News, Trump’s State of the Union address will be broadcast live on both CBS and CBSN, the network’s 24/7 news streaming service.

In addition to the speech itself, CBSN will also air the rebuttals from the Democratic party, which this year involves Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, the latter who will deliver her speech in Spanish.

It will mark the second-ever State of the Union address given by an impeached president. Back in 1999, President Bill Clinton all but ignored his impeachment trial during his second-to-last address in January that year. It’s unclear if Trump will do the same, especially considering how outspoken he’s been about the ordeal on Twitter.

Among his (many) complaints about the process, which began back in September after an announcement from House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Trump was upset last month that the televised portion of his trial in the Senate was relegated to a timeslot he referred to as “Death Valley.”

“After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud [and] deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer [and] their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.,” Trump tweeted in January.

Just one day prior, Trump also tweeted out a perplexing Photoshop that showed his predecessor, Barack Obama, outside a window of the White House depicted as spying on the current president. Naturally, it led to a whole pile of confused results online as a result.

The vote for impeachment passed in the House back in December, albeit almost entirely along party lines. The proceedings have since moved to the Senate, which would require 67 Senators to vote for the president’s removal. Trump was impeached on two articles, Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress, both of which involve a phone call with Ukraine president Vladimir Zelensky in which Trump allegedly tried to withhold aid in exchange for dirt on a political opponent.

President Trump’s State of the Union address will air on CBS and CBSN starting tonight at 9 p.m. EST, 8 p.m. CST.