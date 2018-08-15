Starbucks Now Serving Up Protein Blended Cold Brews

Starbucks is now giving customers the chance to get a healthy dose of protein in their coffee.

The coffee chain announced Tuesday the addition of two new protein-blended cold brew drinks to their menu — Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew and Cacao Protein Blended Cold Brew — offering an alternative to milk and catering to customers’ interest in plant-based proteins.

The new drinks, which hit menus Tuesday and will only be available for a limited time, are made with slow-steeped Starbucks Cold Brew, alternative milk, and plant-based proteins for a delicious treat, and are packed with 10 or 12 grams of protein each.

While both drinks are crafted with plant-based protein and Banana Date Fruit Blend, the Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew, with 12 grams of protein, also features almond milk and almond butter. Sitting at 10 grams of protein, the Cacao Protein Blended Cold Brew gets its silky texture and chocolate taste from coconut milk and cacao powder.

Just like other favorite beverages at the coffee chain, the new protein blended drinks, which will allow customers to skip reverting to Popeye antics of eating spinach from the can, are customizable in more than 170,000 ways. When ordering their protein-packed beverages, customers will be able to request a whole banana, adjust the amount of almond or cacao powder, add an extra shot of espresso, or replace the Starbucks Cold Brew with decaf Starbucks Espresso Roast.

The new drinks join a growing Starbucks menu, with the chain recently adding several new items to its permanent menu. In July, the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew and the Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte landed a spot on the coveted menu, while June saw the addition of the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino. In May, the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and Triple Mocha Frappuccino made it to the menu.

Starbucks lovers will also be able to get their hands on their favorite fall beverages by the end of the month, with rumors circulating that the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte, along with the Salted Caramel Mocha and Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte, will be made available on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Internal documents for the coffee chain’s fall menu also teased several more new drinks, including the Cordusio, named after Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan, the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro, and the Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam. The additional drinks are expected to be added to the menu during the first half of September.