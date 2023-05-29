Starbucks Open on Memorial Day? Hours Explained for the Holiday

Monday, May 29 is Memorial Day, a day to honor military personnel who've lost their lives in service to our country and a day that is an official federal holiday, meaning post offices, banks, and some stores are closed. While some stores will close their doors and resume operations on Tuesday, others are set to remain open, and coffee lovers may be asking if Starbucks is open on Memorial Day 2023?

Thankfully, grabbing your Monday coffee won't be affected by the federal holiday, as Starbucks stores will be open on Memorial Day. However, before you head out, you should visit the store locator on the Starbucks website or app to confirm local hours. A Starbucks spokesperson told TODAY that "Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs," meaning your local Starbucks may not operate on normal hours on Monday.

Those heading to Starbucks to help fuel their Memorial Day plans may be met with a big change to their beverage. Earlier this month, Starbucks confirmed that it is changing the type of ice used in its drinks, the chain set to replace normal ice cubes with nugget ice nationwide. The change will occur nationwide, though many stores will not switch to nugget ice this year, with Starbucks prioritizing those stores with a high volume of cold drink orders before implementing nugget ice at other stores across the country.

"As we continue to innovate and make investments in the Starbucks Experience for our partners (baristas) and customers, we are introducing new machines that make nugget ice to select stores this year," a spokesperson for the company confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. "Customers who have tried the nugget ice in our hand-crafted iced beverages during testing had a resoundingly positive response."

A leader in the coffee industry, Starbucks is known for its delicious beverages, including both hot and iced coffees. The chain recently introduced two new beverages to the menu, with the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew now available to order. The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino is a blended beverage that features Starbucks Frappuccino roast coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino chips. The new White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines the balanced and smooth taste of Starbucks Cold Brew with macadamia syrup. The drink is topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.