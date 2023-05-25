Peacock Memorial Day Deal: How To Get a Year-Long Subscription for Just $19

Cord-cutters now have the chance to save some big bucks on one of the hottest streaming services on the market. For a limited-time only, Peacock is slashing the price of its annual Peacock Premium subscription to just $19 as part of a current Memorial Day deal.

The deal is a limited-time offering, meaning potential subscribers will have to act fast to score the massive price reduction, which drops the cost of the 12-month subscription to Peacock Premium $30 from its regular $50 price tag. The Peacock Premium deal ends June 12 and is only eligible for new accounts, meaning existing or returning subscribers are excluded from the offer. To snag the Memorial Day deal before it's gone, new subscribers simply need to use promo code SUMMEROFPEACOCK at checkout. You can sign up for Peacock Premium here.

Peacock Premium gives subscribers access to more than 80,000 hours of content from new scripted shows to live sports events. The Peacock library includes hit original titles like Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Bupkis, Mrs. Davis, Bel-Air, Poker Face, Meet Cute, A Friend of the Family, and more, as well as past seasons of beloved shows including Yellowstone, That '70s Show, 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU, and This Is Us, as well as films such as the Oscar-nominated Tàr, Cocaine Bear, M3GAN, Knock at the Cabin, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and more.

Peacock is also a go-to destination for sports fanatics, the streamer hosting live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE, and more. Earlier this month, it was announced that that Peacock will become the exclusive home to an NFL wild card playoff game this season. According to NBCUniversal and the NFL, the game will stream on Peacock and not air simultaneously on NBC as it has in years past. The game will be the Saturday night game on wild card weekend and will air following a late afternoon NFL wild card game on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

In addition to the regular library offerings, Peacock Premium also gives subscribers access to their local NBC channel live, no ads, as well as the ability to download select titles to watch offline later. Outside of Peacock Premium, the NBCUniversal streamer offers one other subscription tier, Peacock Premium Plus, which allows for ad-free viewing and costs $9.99 per month or $100 per year. Peacock Premium Plus is not part of the current Memorial Day deal.