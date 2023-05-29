Dunkin Open on Memorial Day? Hours Explained for the Holiday

America may run on Dunkin', but will a federal holiday leave people across the country without their cup of joe? Memorial Day, the annual day of remembrance for those who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces, falls on Monday, May 29 this year, and while the federal holiday means that many people will be working a shorter work week, it also means that some stores, restaurants, and fast food chains may close their doors, leaving many to wonder if Dunkin' is open on Memorial Day 2023.



Since America runs on Dunkin', per the beloved chain's slogan, Dunkin' is open on most federal holidays, including New Years' Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and, more pressing, Memorial Day. This means that you should be able to grab your favorite Dunkin' beverage and snack today. However, Dunkin' locations do tend to be closed on a few of the major holidays, specifically Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. This does vary by locations, however, and some Dunkin' locations may operate on different hours on federal holidays, so it's always recommended that you contact your local Dunkin' to check their operating hours on federal holidays.



Before you head to that Memorial Day cookout, you may want to add that Dunkin' stop to you itinerary. Monday, May 29 marks the final day that Dunkin' Rewards card holders can grab a free medium iced or hot coffee. The free coffee deal is part of a month-long member Free Coffee Monday offering that has been ongoing throughout May. Those who aren't a Dunkin' Rewards can sign up to the program, and score their free coffee, at this link.



Those headed to Dunkin' Monday can also order some of the chain's most recent additions. This month, Dunkin' brought back Butter Pecan Swirl, which first debuted in 2013 and features notes of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream. The flavor, now available year-round, can be added to hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew, Frozen Coffee or Frozen Chocolate. The flavor was made a permanent offering alongside a list of limited-time new additions, including the Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, which combines Dunkin's Original Blend Iced Coffee with Butter Pecan Swirl, as well as the new Turtle Signature Latte and Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee. Dunkin' also introduced the all-new Butter Pecan Donut this month. The bakery item features a classic yeast donut shell filled with smooth Butter Pecan flavored buttercreme, topped with vanilla flavored icing and coated in crunchy, sweet butternut topping.