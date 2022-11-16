Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Reusable Red Cups for the Holidays

Starbucks will give away free reusable cups on Thursday, Nov. 17 to celebrate the holidays and promote sustainable habits. This will be the company's fifth annual "red cup giveaway," but the cup design is brand new. Collectors will want to get there early because this promotion will only go on as long as supplies last.

Starbucks will give away a reusable red cup with any order of a handcrafted holiday or fall drink starting on Thursday, according to a report by PEOPLE. That includes several lattes, hot chocolates, certain coffee drinks and seasonal autumn drinks like the pumpkin spice latte. You can order any qualifying drink in person or via the app in order to claim a free cup. Afterward, customers who bring their cups back can get a 10-cent discount on their order, and they get an extra 25 stars if they use their Starbucks Rewards Program account.

This year's cup design is red with white ornament shapes stamped around it. At the same time, Starbucks will unveil a handful of new designs on its disposable paper cups for the holiday season. Each will be red to start, with different patterns in white and green wrapped around.

"We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners," said Starbucks' creative director for this holiday campaign. "Looking back at all the years of holiday cups, you can see the commitment to design and artistry and all things handcrafted. I think that's why they have become part of a lot of people's holiday traditions. They invite people in because each new design captures a moment in time with its own unique take on the holidays."

According to Axios, the qualifying lattes this year are the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte and the Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. Qualifying hot chocolates are the Peppermint Hot Chocolate, the Peppermint White Hot Chocolate, the Toasted White Hot Chocolate and the White Hot Chocolate. Qualifying coffee drinks are the Irish Cream Cold Brew, the Peppermint Mocha and the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and finally the qualifying fall drinks are the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The promotion begins on Thursday, Nov. 17 at participating Starbucks stores.