Starbucks Reveals New Red Cup Designs and Holiday Drinks

Spooky season, aka pumpkin spice season, is officially over, and that means Red Cup season is here! With the holiday season now underway, Starbucks is looking to spread the holiday cheer by welcoming back its fan-favorite tradition of swapping its traditional cups with its iconic Starbucks holiday cups. Debuting nationwide alongside the return of holiday drink favorites, this year's holiday red cups feature updated designs that " offer the comforts and cheer of the season."

According to Gary Jacobson, Starbucks creative director for this year's holiday campaign, this year's design is meant to "feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners." The goal was to create "a joyful experience throughout the entire Starbucks experience – whether a customer is visiting at our drive-thru or in our café. Whatever we can touch, we wanted to make sure that we make someone's day a little bit brighter in a holiday way." What resulted was four new designs – Gift-Wrapped Magic, Frosted Sparkle, Ornament Wonder, and Cozy Evergreen – which feature classic seasonal colors with the added flair of mint green.

(Photo: Starbucks)

The new Gift-Wrapped Magic cup boasts wavy ribbons and shimmering sparkles that "give this red and green cup a magical vibe, all wrapped up like the perfect gift." The new Frosted Sparkle design offers a more retro look with starbursts and diamond shapes, which adorn a frosty mint green cup. The new Ornament Wonder cup features the iconic white Starbucks cup, which is wrapped in a micro-pattern of colorful holiday motifs like festive ornaments. The fourth and final design, Cozy Evergreen, features a red background s white evergreen trees in a graphic pattern, with Starbucks stating that the cup is "sure to warm the hands and the heart on a cold winter's day."

Rolling out nationwide on Wednesday Nov. 3, this year marks the 25th year red cups have been available during the holiday season. Starbucks has rolled out holiday designs since 1997, with each year boasting new designs. As this year's designs roll out, Starbucks guests can look forward to even more holiday cheer: the return of the holiday menu. The 2022 holiday menu boasts the return of the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, as well as an all-new bakery item, the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl. The holiday menu will be available for a limited time throughout the holiday season beginning Wednesday.