The Starbucks Hack Target Shoppers Need to Know

A viral video took the internet by storm this summer, revealing a life hack that Target shoppers and Starbucks drinkers will want to hear. In Target stores that have a Starbucks kiosk inside near the entrance, shoppers will often buy a drink to sip on while they peruse the store. What many did not know before is that you can actually request a free refill on some drinks before leaving when you're finished.

This tip was highly publicized by TikTok user Andrea Ariza, but it has since been confirmed by Starbucks representatives. The video shows Ariza arriving at the store, buying a couple of Starbucks drinks, then apparently returning later for a free drink. Text overlaying the video reads: "If you get a drink at the beginning of your Target run you can get a refill before you leave," and the caption reads: "Another excuse to go to Target."

The video has over 7.4 million views and lots of incredulous comments, but some users have shared caveats on this trick. According to one commenter: "ITS ONLY FOR BREWED TEAS AND COFFEE AND YOU NEED TO HAVE THE STARBUCKS APP." Still, for some users, this was worth it to get two drinks for the price of one.

To take advantage of this "hack," you need to be a member of the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program. It's free to sign up, and it's simply a way of tracking your purchases by making them with your mobile device. You'll earn points for each purchase, including double points if you load cash directly onto your account ahead of time. You can also use this app to make mobile orders before you arrive and hopefully skip the line.

A Starbucks representative told The Daily Dot last year that this program also includes refills. They wrote: "Starbucks Rewards members may receive free refills of hot or iced brewed coffee or tea during the same store visit at participating Starbucks stores including licensed stores located in Target, while supplies last."

Still, Ariza's post is insightful in pointing out that this perk is even more useful inside of a Target store, where shoppers are likely to spend enough time to warrant a refill. If you're simply stopping by a stand-alone Starbucks store the refill perk will go unutilized, and in today's day and age it's always possible that cafe occupancy may be limited or closed during a COVID-19 surge or other public health crisis. In that case, the Target-Starbucks combo becomes the most economical way to splurge on a nice drink.