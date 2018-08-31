Starbucks Introduces Healthier Frappuccinos for Test Run

Starbucks is reportedly testing a new, healthier Frappuccino drink in only three states. The new drink has fewer calories and less sugar compared to the widely available Frappuccinos.

The healthy Frappuccino drinks have been available for over a year at 600 stores in California, Missouri and Rhode Island, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The drink only has 370 calories instead of 420 and 49 grams of sugar instead of 67 grams.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While that is less sugar, it’s still far more than the 25 grams of added sugar the American Heart Association recommends for women daily and the 36 grams recommended for men. It is even far more than a candy bar like Snickers, which has 20 grams of sugar. A traditional Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bar has 24 grams of added sugar.

The trick to getting the Frappuccino healthier is splitting the flavoring from the sugar. Traditionally, the hazelnut, vanilla or other flavors are added to the drink using a single sugary syrup.

The new drinks also taste just like the traditional Frappuccinos, since they add a little bit more milk. Customers can also ask for more flavoring without adding sugar to the drink.

Customers at the test stores have not been given a choice between traditional and healthier Frappuccinos.

“Customers are responding positively, which is why we’re continuing to test it,” a company representative told CNNMoney.

The healthier Frappuccino is the latest effort from Starbucks to make its drinks healthier and more appealing for health-conscious coffee drinkers. Sales of the traditional Frappuccinos dropped 3 percent this year through May. Frappuccinos still make up 11 percent of the company’s revenue, so Starbucks has to find some way to make them more appealing.

On Aug. 14, the company launched the plant-based Protein Blended Cold Brew nationwide. Customers can get the drink either Almond or Cacao-flavored. A Grande-sized drink only has 270 calories.

“The latest in Starbucks cold beverage line-up, Protein Blended Cold Brew is made with slow-steeped Starbucks Cold Brew, alternative milk and plant-based proteins for a delicious, non-dairy beverage that’s a good source of protein and keeps you going throughout the day,” the company said of the drink.

The company also brought back its Pumpkin Spice Lattes this week. The company has been adding the famous drink to its menus every 15 years during the fall, but this was the first time it was introduced in August.

According to CBS News, Starbucks shares have dropped over 7 percent this year. In June, the company also announced the closure of 150 underperforming stores in saturated U.S. markets. However, the company has still opened 1,000 new stores in North and South America.

Photo credit: Starbucks