Starbucks Expands its Pumpkin Spice Empire to Your Local Grocery Shelf

Starbucks fans will not have to go to their local cafe to get Pumpkin Spice flavored coffee. The company is launching a line of fall-inspired products to be sold at grocery stores so you can get the Pumpkin Spice flavor without leaving your home. There will even be a Pumpkin Spice flavored non-dairy creamer available.

In addition to the non-dairy creamer, PSL fans can also snap up the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate. "We’ve cold-steeped our custom blend of coffee with hints of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg flavor to craft this rich concentrate. Just add water and you’re done," reads Starbucks' announcement. The Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate will set you back $9.99 for a 32 fl. oz. bottle. As for the non-dairy creamer, its suggested retail price is $4.99.

(Photo: Starbucks)

There will also be a traditional Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer ($4.99). Keurig users can also get Pumpkin Spice flavored K-Cup pods this fall. They come in packs of 10 ($9.99) and 22 ($19.99). Those with traditional coffee makers can get the Maple Pecan flavored Roast & Gound ($9.99), which is described as a blend of Starbucks' "lightest roast with the perfect fall flavors to create a seasonal favorite to warm the crisp days to come." This flavor is also available as K-Cups.

The Fall Blend flavor is also available both as Roast & Ground coffee and as K-Cups. The blend "brings warmth to the season by melding some of the finest coffees from all three coffee-growing regions," according to Starbucks. "Beans from Sumatra lend the autumn touch of fresh spice notes, coffees from Africa add bright notes of citrus and Latin American beans offer balance with a delicate hint of toasted nuts."

Starbucks announced its fall grocery store line-up a few days before Dunkin' announced plans to make its Pumpkin Spice-flavored drinks available at its restaurants earlier than ever before. On Aug. 11, Dunkin' said the fall drinks will be available on Aug. 18, a day earlier than 2020. Starbucks didn't bring back pumpkin-flavored drinks until Aug. 25 last year. Starbucks hasn't announced when their pumpkin drinks will be back in 2021 yet.

The fall lineup at Dunkin' features the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte. There will also be pumpkin-flavored muffins, donuts, and Munchkins donut holes. Apple Cider Donut and two new drinks: Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher will also be on the fall menu. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte drinks will be available for only $3 in medium size for a limited time, Dunkin' told USA Today.