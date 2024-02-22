Dunkin' Reveals Spring Menu, Including New Energy Drink

More than just new coffees and pastries are springing to life at Dunkin' as winter temperatures begin to thaw. On Wednesday, the beloved coffee and donut chain unveiled the Dunkin' spring menu, a roundup of items that not only includes things like the Churro Signature Latte and Breakfast Empanada, but also the new the SPARKD' Energy drink.

Now available for a limited time at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide, SPARKD' Energy by Dunkin' is described as "an innovation in energizing iced beverages" that gives guests "a new way to power through their day." Offering a burst of energy and made with vitamins, minerals, and caffeine, SPARKD' Energy is available in two flavors – Berry Burst with raspberry and strawberry flavors and Peach Sunshine with vibrant lychee and peach flavors.

(Photo: Dunkin')

"America turns to Dunkin', from sunrise to sunset, to help them power through their day," Beth Turenne, Dunkin's Vice President of Category Management, said in a press release. "With the introduction of SPARKD' Energy by Dunkin', we set out to create a deliciously unique option for our guests. It's not just another energy drink; it's a totally new way to run on Dunkin', incorporating the flavors that we know our fans enjoy."

Dunkin's seasonal offerings also include a little something for cinnamon lovers. This spring, the chain is rolling out the new Churro Signature Latte, which combines smooth espresso with a sweet churro flavor. The drink is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Cinnamon fans can also sip on the new Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee, a blend of Dunkin's original coffee and cream with notes of churro and vanilla flavors. The two beverages are available iced or hot and pair perfectly with Dunkin's new Churro Donut, a deep-fried cake donut that is rolled in cinnamon sugar.

The Dunkin' spring menu also includes new Breakfast Empanada, which is served hot and boasts scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheddar cheese inside a flaky, butter-rich crust. Guests looking for a sweeter start to the day can order the new Banana Chocolate Chip Bread, a rich banana bread served prepackaged to ensure a tender, moist crumb.

To celebrate the new seasonal offerings, Dunkin' is rolling out a string of deals for Dunkin' Rewards members. On Feb. 29 (aka Leap Day), members can get a Medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee for just $2 when they order in the Dunkin' mobile app. From March 1 through April 30, members can grab a $3 Medium Cold Brew when they place an order in the Dunkin' mobile app. The chain is also giving members the chance to score extra points on orders throughout the spring season.