Dunkin' Donuts Holiday Drinks and Food Menu 2023: What to Know

This holiday season, Dunkin' is spreading plenty of yuletide cheer. Back in November, the beloved coffee chain rolled out the complete 2023 Dunkin' holiday menu, a lineup featuring the return of seasonal favorites like the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and all-new offerings such as the Spiced Cookie Coffee, as well as plenty of pastries that pair perfectly with the coffees!

Perhaps most exciting on the holiday drink menu is the return of two fan-favorite timeless holiday lattes. Dubbed by the chain as "the ultimate holiday beverage" – and made with warm notes balanced with cooling peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and cocoa powder – the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte is one of the most beloved holiday drinks, with fans typically counting down the days until its annual return. The Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, which comes loaded with white chocolate notes, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar, also returned.

(Photo: Dunkin')

Also back on the menu this year is Dunkin's Cookie Butter Cold Brew. First debuting to plenty of fanfare last December, the cookie-inspired drink boasts Dunkin's ultra-smooth Cold Brew, which is paired with notes of brown sugar and buttery cookies and topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and cookie butter crumbles. It is one of two cookie-inspired drinks this year, with Dunkin debuting the all-new Spiced Cookie Coffee for the 2023 holiday season. The new drink features brown sugar and vanilla flavor notes paired with creamy oatmilk to capture the essence of freshly baked oatmeal cookies in a cup. It is available iced or hot.

No trip to Dunkin' is complete, though, without pairing your coffee with a tasty treat, and Dunkin' has several holiday-perfect options. According to Dunkin', the Triple Chocolate Muffin "is the perfect companion" for a. holiday drink. The muffin is packed with chocolate chunks and chips. Those opting for donuts can also get in on the festive fun, with Dunkin' currently offering new festive donut boxes. very half or full dozen box is printed in a "gift wrap" design. The bakery case is also currently glistening with the annual Holiday Sprinkle takeover for classic Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry frosted donut. Also new this year are Loaded Hash Browns, a breakfast innovation that features a layer of hash browns topped with warm cheddar queso, featuring a hint of jalapeno, and finished with crispy, crumbled bacon on top.

Making your Dunkin trip even sweeter, now through Dec. 31, Dunkin' is treating Dunkin' Rewards embers to a free classic donut with the return of Free Donut Wednesdays upon the purchase of any drink.