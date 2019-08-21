Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte 2019 Return Date Revealed

Brace yourself: Pumpkin Spice Latte season is approaching. After disappearing from the menu at the end of the fall 2018 season, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is set to return to menus in both the United States and Canada just a week from today, Tuesday, Aug. 27. The chain confirmed the news on Twitter.

The confirmation of the return date comes just days after several Starbucks employees claimed that the beloved fall beverage would be back on the menu on Aug. 27.

It is not yet clear if the chain’s other seasonal flavors, including the Salted Caramel Mocha and Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte, will also be returning on Tuesday.

The date marks the earliest that the beverage has been released in its 16-year history. Last year, the Pumpkin Spice Latte made its return on Aug. 28, or the Tuesday before Labor Day, and in 2017, it didn’t roll out until September.

News of the PSL’s early return has been met with an overwhelming wave of excitement.

Not like I’ve not had it before or whatever but… pic.twitter.com/XZRPhMzy4l — sully. (@Brandysull) August 20, 2019

“Woot woot!!!!” one person wrote. “It’s Halloween in a cup!!!”

“Good morning everyone,” another fan of the PSL commented. “One week until pumpkin spice latte!”

“Ok, first things first: I am SUPER excited that the green coffee mogul will release the Pumpkin spice latte on August 27th,” another tweeted. “It’s never too early IMO.”

The Starbucks line during pumpkin spice latte season! pic.twitter.com/1ncEhc3AiG — ♥️🍸💋K💋🍸♥️ (@Kbrizz1) August 20, 2019

The popular beverage, available as both hot, iced or as a Frappuccino, features the chain’s signature espresso and milk, which are “highlighted by flavor notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove to create this incredible beverage that’s a fall favorite.”

First debuting on the menu in 2004 ,the Pumpkin Spice Latte got its start just a year earlier in a research and development lab at Starbucks headquarters in Seattle by Peter Dukes. At the lab, extensive taste tests were conducted to develop the now heavily sought after drink. According to the coffee chain, taste testers took bites of real pumpkin pies followed by sips of espresso to hone in on the best flavors to highlight. The chain also revealed that the “Pumpkin Spice Latte” was not the original name of the famed drink, but that it was rather almost called the Fall Harvest Latte.

In the years since its debut, the PSL has been joined by a number of other beloved drinks, including the Salted Caramel Mocha and Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte. It has also sparked a pumpkin spice trend, which has spawned such creations as pumpkin spice coffee creamer, pumpkin spice candy corn, and, most recently, pumpkin spice SPAM.