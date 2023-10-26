All Starbucks Drinks Are Half-Off on Thursday

All drinks are half-price at participating Starbucks locations on Thursday, Nov. 26 – if you have the relevant coupon. The "Yay Day" promotion runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time and is available to all Starbucks Rewards members through the mobile app. Depending on your drink preferences, the savings could be pretty huge.

Starbucks "Yay Day" can be redeemed through mobile orders or when ordering in-store or at the drive-thru – as long as the customer is using the Starbucks Rewards app. However, it cannot be used on delivery orders through Starbucks Delivers or through other services like Uber Eats or DoorDash. Beyond that, it sounds like the parameters are wide open on this promotion. Any beverage the store offers comes at half-price during that six-hour window, and in some cases, that could save you five dollars or more.

(Photo: Starbucks)

It's notable that this discount comes on National Pumpkin Day, as Starbucks continues to dominate the autumnal-themed marketplace with its Pumpkin Spice Latte. The company also offers a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and this year it added two new twists to this growing beverage genre. They are the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. For those who have been procrastinating on their yearly fix, now may be the time.

Starbucks led the charge on the "pumpkin spice" flavor craze when it introduced its PSL two decades ago. The company makes its drink with real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. As many people have pointed out, the spices are the dominant flavor in the drink while the actual pumpkin is deep in the background. In fact, some other companies do not even bother putting real pumpkin or pumpkin flavoring into their products.

Starbucks also has fall-themed food options this year, and while customers won't get the "Yay Day" half-off savings on food, they might break even after buying a drink. The company is offering the baked apple croissant, the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and the owl cake pop this year. You can claim your half-off coupon using the Starbucks Rewards app on Thursday, Oct. 26 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.