Dunkin Donuts Reveals Pumpkin Spice Drink to Rival Starbucks’ Fall Staple

Dunkin’, the chain formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, is bringing back its fall menu and pumpkin spice flavored drinks earlier than even Starbucks this year. The chain brought back its pumpkin drinks before Starbucks last year, and even though Stabucks is bringing their Pumpkin Spice Latte back earlier than ever, Dunkin’ will still beat them.

Dunkin’ announced that fall menu items will be available in stores nationwide staring on Aug. 21, a week before Starbucks.

“The calendar and climate still say summer, but for pumpkin lovers across the country, the excitement and demand for the favorite flavor of fall is already peaking,” the company said in a statement, reports USA Today.

The new fall menu will include Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, K-Cup Pods, pumpkin doughnut, muffins and Munchkin donut holes. The new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, Apple Cider Donut and Munchkins will be added to the menu.

You can also order a pumpkin flavor swirl to be added to hot, iced coffee, cold brew drinks, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

According to CBS News, eight Dunkin’ stores will be completely rebranded as “Pumpkin” stores to celebrate the new menu. If you visit those stores beginning on Aug. 14, you get free pumpkin products.

Coffee drinkers took to Twitter to celebrate the return of pumpkin-flavored drinks.

On Monday, Starbucks announced that its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte will be back earlier than ever before. After offering the drink on Aug. 28 in 2018, they will offer the drink on Aug. 27 this year. Starbucks also launched the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Creamer, which will be available in grocery stores.

Dunkin’ released its own pumpkin spice latte on Aug. 27 last year.

This year will mark the Sweet 16 for Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte. According to Delish, Starbucks sold 350 million PSL drinks in the first 14 years.

Nielsen data shows that pumpkin-flavored products reached $488.7 million in sales between August 2017 and August 2018, up 15.5 percent from the previous year. In other words, it makes really good business sense to dedicate a fall menu to pumpkin flavored product.

