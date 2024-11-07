Starbucks’ Red Cup Day Is Almost Here: How to Get Your Free Cup

The holiday season officially arrived at Starbucks on Thursday, Nov. 7, delivering a sleigh full of new and returning holiday drinks, food items, and holiday cups. With holiday cheer in full swing, Starbucks lovers are of course awaiting the anticipated Red Cup Day. Here’s everything you need to know about Red Cup Day 2024.

The annual event gives coffee lovers the chance to grab a Starbucks reusable red cup, which can then be used to receive a 10-cent discount on beverages and 25 bonus stars for Starbucks Rewards members who use the Starbucks app throughout the holiday season. Those bonuses makes Red Cup Day one of the most anticipated days of the year for coffee lovers.

At this time, Starbucks has not confirmed when Red Cup Day 2024 will take place, but looking back at previous events gives some clues. Last year, Red Cup Day took place on Nov. 16. The year prior, it occurred on Nov. 17. Given that both of those dates fell on a Thursday in the middle of the month, it seems most likely that Red Cup Day 2024 could take place on Thursday, Nov. 14. Agreeing with the Nov. 14 speculation, food blogger Markie_devo also gave what is alleged to be a sneak peek at this year’s Red Cup design, called “Merrier Together.”

When Red Cup Day does roll around, getting your free reusable cup is easy. Simply order any a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage hot, iced or blended. The 2024 Starbucks holiday drink menu includes returning favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, as well as a trio of new Cran-Merry Orange drinks – the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher, and Cran-Merry Drink.

This season, Starbucks will also be offering several festive cold foams, such as the Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam, Sugar Cookie Cream Cold Foam, Chestnut Praline Cream Cold Foam, Caramel Brulée Cream Cold Foam, and the new Gingerbread Cream Cold Foam. Starbucks says the cold foams are “the perfect complement to Starbucks Cold Brew or iced coffee.”

Starbucks lovers who miss Red Cup Day 2024 will still have plenty of ways to celebrate the season. Throughout the holidays, the company will be serving its drinks in a new line of single-use holiday cups. This year’s lineup is themed Merrier Together, with the cups featuring “a playful color palette sets the festive tone, with familiar shades of Starbucks green and cranberry red paired with fondant-inspired soft pastels.” The lineup includes five designs in total – Warm Wishes, Joyful Connection, Lyrical Landscape, and Siren Chorus for hot drinks, as well as a Holiday Cold Cup for iced and blended beverages.