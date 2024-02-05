Starbucks Valentine's Day Menu Released

There's plenty to love at Starbucks this February. With the season of love officially here, the fan-favorite coffee chain has unveiled its 2024 Valentine's Day menu, teasing that it will be "love at first sip" as two all-new beverages debut: the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino and Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew.

Offering a new take on a beloved d Valentine's Day dessert, the new Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino is a blended beverage that promises to "delight customers who enjoy cold beverages in the wintertime." The new drink features a blend of ice, milk, strawberry puree and rich java chips, which is layered on top of swirls of strawberry puree then topped with whipped cream. The new Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew, meanwhile, is made with Starbucks Cold Brew and sweetened with hazelnut syrup. The drink is topped with silky chocolate cream cold foam and chocolate cookie crumble topping. Both drinks are available at Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada.

(Photo: Starbucks)

North America isn't the only region feeling the love, as Starbucks is releasing variations of a Valentine's Day menu across the globe. In Latin America and the Caribbean, coffee lovers will be able to grab the Cupid Frappuccino Strawberry and Mint and the Cupid Cream Shaken Tea Strawberry & Hibiscus. In China, the chain is rolling out the Cocoa Raspberry Flavored Mocha, with Japan seeing the addition of the Rouge Opera Frappuccino Blended Cream and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa being treated to the Golden Caramel White Hot Chocolate. Meanwhile, the Mocha Kiss is being added to menus in Asia Pacific.

The new drinks are now available as seasonal beverages at participating Starbucks locations nationwide for a limited time. The beverages mark just one way Starbucks is celebrating Valentine's Day. Beginning in January, the chain rolled out a new collection of Starbucks Valentine's Day drinkware, including a tri-color gradient cold cup that boasts vibrant blues and pinks in a nod to colorful candy conversation hearts. Also available is a Valentine's Day floral mug, which is reminiscent of a bouquet of freshly cut flowers and can be found at Starbucks stores within Target locations. The Valentine's Day collection also includes a hydrangeas and hearts cold cup, Valentine's Day reusable color changing hot cup set, and a heart water bottle, as well as Valentine's Day-themed Starbucks gift cards.

Anyone heading to their local Starbucks can also order from the chain's 2024 winter menu, which includes the fan-favorite Pistachio Cream Cold Brew and Pistachio Latte, as well as the new Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Food items on the menu include the Vanilla Bean Custard Danish and Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes. The winter menu debuted in January and will be available for a limited time.