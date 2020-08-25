Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return to Starbucks' Menu, and Fans Are Freaking Out

Fans are rejoicing after Starbucks confirmed the return of its most beloved autumnal drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The PSL officially made its return to menus on Tuesday alongside the coffee chain’s full fall menu, which also includes the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew, the Salted Caramel Mocha, and the Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino. The fall menu is available across locations in both the United States and Canada.

The PSL has been a fan-favorite beverage ever since its debut back in 2004. Every year, fans of the drink anxiously await its return. Although coffee lovers got their first taste in 2004, the PSL actually got its beginning a year earlier in a series of taste tests held at a research and development lab at Starbucks headquarters in Seattle. Those experiments sought to find the perfect flavor concoction that was reminiscent of pumpkin pie, eventually leading to the development of the what was initially called the Fall Harvest Latte but is now known as the Pumpkin Spice Latte, or simply the PSL.

As coffee drinkers clamored to their nearest Starbucks location to get their first PSL sip of the season, many also clamored to Twitter to celebrate. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the drink’s return, as well as the return of the full fall menu.