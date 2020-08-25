Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return to Starbucks' Menu, and Fans Are Freaking Out
Fans are rejoicing after Starbucks confirmed the return of its most beloved autumnal drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The PSL officially made its return to menus on Tuesday alongside the coffee chain’s full fall menu, which also includes the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew, the Salted Caramel Mocha, and the Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino. The fall menu is available across locations in both the United States and Canada.
Welcome home, Pumpkin.— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 25, 2020
🍂 #PumpkinSpiceLatte and #PumpkinCreamColdBrew are back. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/nUaPHcwFK3
The PSL has been a fan-favorite beverage ever since its debut back in 2004. Every year, fans of the drink anxiously await its return. Although coffee lovers got their first taste in 2004, the PSL actually got its beginning a year earlier in a series of taste tests held at a research and development lab at Starbucks headquarters in Seattle. Those experiments sought to find the perfect flavor concoction that was reminiscent of pumpkin pie, eventually leading to the development of the what was initially called the Fall Harvest Latte but is now known as the Pumpkin Spice Latte, or simply the PSL.
As coffee drinkers clamored to their nearest Starbucks location to get their first PSL sip of the season, many also clamored to Twitter to celebrate. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the drink’s return, as well as the return of the full fall menu.
I got my first Pumpkin Spice Latte of the year!! ☕️🍂— JB the Scrooge (@thatjordy) August 25, 2020
PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE IS BACK😭😭😭 @Starbucks my day just went from 0 to 100 real quick💯— just kayla v (@justkaylabayla) August 25, 2020
It's here!!! https://t.co/jIiaVyDNjT— LettyB (@iAmLettyB) August 25, 2020
It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte season!— Karina Peña⚰ (@RinaVampire) August 25, 2020
DID STARBUCKS REALLY JUST SURPRISE DROP THE PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE??? IM BOUT TO N*T— n ⎊ (@solosrising) August 25, 2020
Starbucks has just informed me via email that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!— Steve 🏹 | BLM (@ThatsLeviathan) August 25, 2020
AUTUMN CAME EARLY THIS YEAR AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHSOEXCITEDAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH
(don't judge me, I know my level of basic white bitchery) https://t.co/u1XUWo11oG pic.twitter.com/PIGhft4gvS— Bo B. 🐙🧜♀️ (@FeministCtulhu) August 25, 2020
this is a good week https://t.co/wjTqTvuixB— burning phoenix (@karahlakkuma) August 25, 2020
hey hi hello IT’S PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE DAY!!! 🎃☕️ @Starbucks— ☻ ALLISON ☻ (@byhapppyal) August 25, 2020
The number of “pumpkin spice latte” post I’ve seen today is unreal 🥴— Dee Lyshe (@DeeLyshe11) August 25, 2020
It is OFFICIALLY Pumpkin Spice Latte season! @charlzo_aks guess what we’re doing boo 👀👀👀👀— Navita Melissa Rampersad⚕️ (@navimel) August 25, 2020
PSA: PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE IS BACK!! pic.twitter.com/YxVB0UoEo3— Kyle 🍔🍟 (@DesignByKyle) August 25, 2020
Keep calm the @Starbucks pumpkin spice latte is coming to save us— Luis R Gazitua (@TheLouGaz) August 25, 2020
Goodmorning my fellow basic fall bitches! Happy pumpkin spice latte day💕— Jennalea (@_jennalea) August 25, 2020