Starbucks Drops New Drink Just in Time for Spring

Warmer weather isn’t the only thing blooming in March, because a new drink has just sprung up on the Starbucks menu. With February now over, the beloved coffee chain on Tuesday unveiled its Spring 2022 menu, which includes both new and returning blends and beverages, like the all-new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

The new drink offers “an invigorating cold beverage to boost your day,” according to Starbucks. The delicious beverage is made with Starbucks Blonde espresso and notes of caramelized vanilla, shaken together with ice, and topped with oatmilk. It comes in at under 200 calories and is now available at Staburkcs locations nationwide. The Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is the latest new beverage to join Starbuck’s permanent menu, which in recent months has also welcomed the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso.

The Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is not the only change to the menu. For the spring season, the chain is also adding two spring-inspired blends. The Starbucks Honey & Madagascar Vanilla Flavored Coffee features “subtly sweet honey and rich vanilla,” with the Starbucks Spring Day Blend offering “a wonderfully balanced and smooth coffee with notes of dusted cocoa and dried fruit.” Both blends will be available for a limited time where groceries are sold alongside several new ready-to-drink beverages, including he new 72 oz. Starbucks Cold & Crafted on Tap, the canned Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew Splash of Sweet Cream, and Starbucks Tripleshot Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate.

March will also see the launch of the new Starbucks BAYA Energy. Available in Mango Guava and Raspberry Lime flavors at select Starbucks stores, BAYA Energy marks the chain’s first energy drink. The beverages are “crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit, as well as antioxidant vitamin C for immune support.”

The lineup of new in-store and grocery store Starbucks items are being ushered in with some massive deals. This month, Starbucks Rewards members can celebrate spring with the new digital game Prize and Delight. Playable beginning Monday, March 7, the game will give Rewards members the chance to win more than 2 million prizes ranging from Bonus Stars and Starbucks gift cards to the grand prize of one year of free Starbucks handcrafted beverages.