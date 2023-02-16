Starbucks Drink Recalled Due to Glass in Product

Coffee lovers on the go should do a quick check before they sip their next chilled Starbucks beverage. Pepsico Inc., the company behind many pre-packaged Starbucks drinks, has recalled its popular Starbucks frappuccino Vanilla drinks over concerns of the presence of glass in the product.

The recall was initiated on Jan. 28 and is ongoing, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), per Food Safety News. There is also no full press release on the issue, but the enforcement report is live, declaring the recall a "nationwide" recall. Described as "a velvety smooth blend of vanilla flavor, real brewed Strarbucks coffee, and creamy milk," the Starbucks frappuccino Vanilla drink is the only product included in the recall, with approximately 25,200 cases of the beverage recalled. The recalled beverage comes in a 13.7 fluid ounce bottle with UPC 0 12000-81331 3. Affected by the recall are those Starbucks frappuccino Vanilla drinks with expiration dates of "MAR 08 23," "MAY 29 23," "JUN 04 23," and "JUN 10, 23."

The FDA gave the recall a Class II classification. This classification is reserved for those situations "in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." The recall was initiated due to glass in the product, though it is unclear if there have been any reports of injury in relation to the product, which the FDA advised should not be consumed. These products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall comes just a few months after Pepsico in September recalled 221 cases of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink for a similar reason. The chilled drinks were pulled from store shelves after being sent to retailers in Arkansas, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas due to the presence of metal fragments in the product. Similar to the most recent recall, there was no full press release, but an enforcement report was live.

Prior to the September recall, PepsiCo Inc. in March 2022 issued a voluntary recall of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks. The drinks were inadequately sealed, an issue that could lead to spoilage and potential illness for anyone who consumes the beverage, prompting the company to recall more than 250,000 cases of the product.