Prepackaged Snacks Recalled in Multiple States

A new multi-state recall is affecting several prepackaged snacks sold under various brand names. On Feb. 13, the La Mirada, California-based company Daiso California LLC issued a recall of multiple snacks, including crackers, chocolates, and tea, over allergen concerns. It was determined that the recalled products may contain milk, soy, wheat, or tree nuts (almonds, cashew, or coconut), ingredients that were not declared on the label of the products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

The recall involves products containing undeclared milk allergen, including MEITO Powdered Apple Tea 4packs (SKU 4902757413606), Potato crackers with small sardines 46g (SKU 4901053077376), ITOSEIKA Chocolate chip cookies 10pieces (SKU 4901050137172), Meito Lemon tea 4P (SKU 4902757413507), MEITO An extra Stick Powdered Lemon Tea 5packs (SKU 4902757442804), and ITOSEIKA Chocolate chip cookies 10pieces (SKU 4901050111400). Milk is the third most common food, after peanuts and tree nuts, to cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing, according to the Mayo Clinic.

A number of products were recalled for containing various tree nuts. Tree nut allergies are some of the most common food allergies and among the most common to cause anaphylaxis. MEITO Alphabet Chocolate 50g (SKU 4902757130909), Onishi Foods Alpha Rice Mushroom Rice 100g (SKU 4970088140546), Kanro Non sugar coffee candy 40g (SKU 4901351013137), 150YEN HIZATSUKI Soft rice crackers sea lettuce soy sauce flavor (SKU 4902445210500), Meito Milk Cocoa 12gX5P (1stick bonus pack) (SKU 4902757444709), Kinjo Seika Potato Yokan 130g (SKU 4901324017056), Igarashiseimen Kitakata Spicy Umakara Ramen (SKU 4967448174211), Kurata Menzo Meatfree Tonkotsu Ramen Dry 2P 238.8g (SKU 4906436004932), and Onishi Foods Alpha Rice Matsutake Mushroom Rice 100g (SKU 4970088140331) were recalled for containing coconut. Meanwhile, Fuyouyakuhin Fruitsaojiru 3g 3packs (SKU 4582351890395) was recalled for possibly containing cashews and almonds.

Also affected by the recall Katoseika Chocolate Orange Candy 60g (SKU 4901580002315), IWATSUKASEIKA Ajishirabe Rice Crackers (SKU 4901037117746), and Shinsei Additive Free Sesame Sauce 22g (SKU 4901665004616), among several other products. The full list of products can be viewed here. These products were recalled by the company for containing wheat or soy. All of the recalled products were sold in Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey.

Although the FDA confirmed that there have been no reported cases of allergic reaction to these products, consumers have been advised not to eat the products, which should instead be returned to any Daiso store for a full refund. Per the FDA, "Sale of the products have been suspended, and Daiso California has pulled the products from store shelves."