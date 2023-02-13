More Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli

After issuing similar notices for its cheese in August 2022 and January 2023, Mother Dairy has once again recalled its brand of Paneer Fresh Cheese. The newly-issued recall, affecting consumers in Canada, is in response to possible E. coli contamination, according to a notice shared by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recall only affects Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese. The recalled cheese product was sold in a 1.9-kilogram package size and available for purchase in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Manitoba. No other products are affected by the recall. Mother Dairy paneer cheese affected by the recall features code "23AL24" and UPC "6 98708 98764 0."

Consumers, hotels, restaurants, and institutions have been advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product because of generic E. coli. Escherichia coli, commonly abbreviated as E. coli, are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. While some strains are harmless, others, such as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), can make people sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Some people may also experience a fever. Symptoms can appear three to four days after exposure to contaminated foods, though the CDC notes illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure. The CFIA gave the recall a Class 2 classification, meaning "there is a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems."

The recall was issued on Feb. 6, less than two weeks after Alberta Ltd. also recalled Mother dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese because of generic E. coli. That recall affected Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese sold in 1.9-kilogram size with code "23MR08" and UPC "6 98708 98764 0" as well as Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese sold in a 340-gram size with code "2023/03/08" and UPC "6 98708 98763 3." The cheeses were sold in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. Months earlier, in August 2022, the company issued its first recall for Paneer Fresh Cheese. The cheeses affected by that recall were sold in Alberta, Canada in a 340-gram size, with the recalled products featuring the UPC "6 98708 98763 3" and code BB 2022/10/23." In all three recalls, E.coli was the reason, with health officials urging consumers not to use the affected products.