Soup Soda Is Now a Thing That Exists

Soup may be the perfect fall meal, but it’s about to get hit with a major twist. With the chillier months ahead, instant ramen brand Cup Noodle is prepping to celebrate fall weather with Cup Noodle Soda, a line of soup-flavored sodas. The new line of soup-flavored sodas is being launched to mark Cup Noodle’s 50th anniversary and was announced this week by Japan-based Nissin Foods.

According to Sora News 24, the line of 50th anniversary sodas includes four separate drinks, each boasting the flavors of their corresponding Cup Noodle. First in the line is Cup Noodle Soda, which according to the outlet “is said to be a ginger ale-style soda that contains the aroma of salty sauce and pepper.” The line also includes Cup Noodle Seafood Soda, which uses a cream soda-style base with a “hidden” hint of seafood. The Cup Noodle Curry Soda is a cola-style soda finished with curry spices. The final soda in the line is the Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda, a tomato-style soda with a refreshing tingle that gently stimulates the taste buds.

The soda flavors are certainly unique, and while an initial opinion may have some wanting to steer clear from them, the line seems to have piqued most people’s interest. In fact, the overwhelming response to Cup Noodle Soda online has been positive, with many eager to take a sip of the unusual flavors. To do so, the sodas can be preordered on Nissin’s website as well as on other Japanese retailers. The sodas can only be purchased as part of the Cup Noodle 50th Anniversary Complete Set, which includes all four soda flavors, all eight Cup Noodle Umaibo snacks, and eight Cup Noodles. The set costs around $28 USD.

This marks just the latest unusual creation to come from Cup Noodle. Back in August, and once again in anticipation of fall, the brand announced it would be getting in on the pumpkin spice craze with the launch of the limited-edition Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice flavor. In a statement, Jaclyn Park, Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA, said, “after 50 years of noodle innovation, what better time to release our most unexpected flavor to date with pumpkin spice, and trust me it really is that good. Product innovation is at the core of the Cup Noodles brand and we are excited to launch our first-ever limited-edition flavor that is sure to cause a stir. You just have to try it!”

As Cup Noodle celebrates its 50th anniversary, Nissin Foods has been marking the occasion in numerous ways. Along with Cup Noodle Soda and Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice, the brand has also kicked off the “Use Your Noodle” innovation contest, “which acknowledges the creative, unconventional possibilities in the food industry” Submissions for the contest begin on Sept. 18, the brand’s birthday.