Sorry Peeps Lovers! Halloween and Christmas Marshmallows Aren't Coming This Year

Confection company Just Born has announced that the usual holiday-themed Peeps will not be avilable for the rest of 2020. Peeps pleasantly surprised fans at Easter by being fully stocked for the holiday, but the same cannot be said for Halloween and Christmas, according to a report by PEOPLE. Just Born told reporters that Peeps "will not be in stores again until 2021."

"While PEEPS® Marshmallow Candies, MIKE AND IKE® and HOT TAMALES® would typically be available in fun shapes and packaging sizes for the Halloween and holiday seasons, unfortunately, the seasonal varieties will not be in stores again until 2021," read the company statement. Just Born explained that it "temporarily suspended production" due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. While they "resumed limited production" in May, it was not enough to gear up for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Just Born is prioritizing the safety of employees and customers, explaining that it only reopened its factories "after making extensive changes in our plant that ensure the safety of our associates." Like many companies, these interruptions threw off Just Born's plans for the rest of 2020.

Just Born is reportedly putting all its efforts towards maintaining its usual stock of candy, with no time or energy left to spare for holiday-specific treats. The company said that it made the "difficult decision to forgo production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day."

Still, the company offered some good news, even if it is a bit far out — it expects to be ready for Easter of 2021. the company said that it expects to be "offering our fun seasonal shapes and packaging" starting next spring, and going straight into Halloween.

"We look forward to being a part of seasonal traditions again next year! We have been bringing sweetness to people’s lives since 1923, and we hope to continue to do so for many years to come," the statement went on.

For those that do not remember, the presence of Peeps at Easter 2020 was one of the few silver linings that candy-lovers clung to at the time. However, with the coronavirus pandemic now projected to continue interfering with daily life for another year or so, even the holiday season of 2021 now seems like a tenuous time.