Coronavirus: Peeps Stop Production Due to Pandemic But Have Good News About Easter

Production of marshmallow Peeps has stopped, but there are enough to go around this Easter, according to a report by local NBC News affiliate WNDU. The holiday-themed treats are manufactured in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at the Just Born confections company. Just Born announced that all of its production facilities are currently closed.

Like so many other businesses right now, Just Born confections has shut its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company told reporters that it closed down operations on Wednesday, and will remain closed at least until April 7. However, it also said that it has produced and shipped its entire Easter supply of Peeps, its most famous product.

Just Born manufactures Peeps in both Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia. Both locations are closed, as is Just Born’s popular Peeps & Company retail store in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

The store is often advertised as the must see “Peeps experience,” featuring light displays and, historical videos and, of course, merchandise from throughout the years. Peeps & Company also highlights other candies made by Just Born, including Mike and Ikes and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.

Just Born promises candy lovers that its inventories of all these products have already been shipped, causing so shortage in the supply chain. Still, customers could reasonably expect some shortages of Peeps in stores this year, as retailers prioritize household needs for the pandemic.

It could be that demand for Peeps is lower this year as well, since Easter itself will likely look different because of the pandemic. With social distancing still a top priority to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, many families may not be able to gather as they usually do, especially if they have very young or very elder family members to consider.

First Lady Melania Trump has already canceled this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll “out of an abundance of caution,” and many churches are closed to in-person services for the foreseeable future. While some have switched to worshipping online through live-streamed services, the holiday will undoubtedly be a hard adjustment for people around the world. At the same time, Jewish communities are preparing for a very different Passover celebration this spring as well.

At the time of this writing, Peeps are still in stock on Amazon from Just Born, but none can promise to be delivered before Easter Sunday. That’s because Amazon is prioritizing “essential items” during this time of crisis. The company has published a few press releases detailing what qualifies as essential and how long customers can expect these delays to go on.

Easter Sunday this year falls on April 12, 2020. See the CDC’s website for guidelines on holiday gatherings.