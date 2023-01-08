Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.

Customers can order the value menu in-restaurant or through Sonic's website or app. In addition, the fast-food franchise unveiled a new winter entree option just before the new year that is available on menus across the U.S. Sonic has introduced a bacon and steak grilled cheese sandwich, including grilled onions, bacon, barbecue sauce, mayonnaise, and American cheese, all served between two slices of Texas toast. In place of barbecue sauce, a zesty cheese sauce and jalapenos are used on the spicy version of the sandwich."A grilled cheese sandwich is the ultimate comfort food, and our Sonic culinary team has crafted a hearty twist on the wintertime staple with the new Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese," said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Sonic.

"By combining the ooey, gooey cheesiness of a traditional grilled cheese with deliciously seasoned grilled steak and crispy bacon, we've delivered an elevated sandwich and proven once again that Sonic is the go-to destination to satisfy any craving, any time." Sonic was founded in 1953 and is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the U.S., currently operating 3,544 restaurants in 46 states. In most locations, the company, which is well known for its use of carhops on roller skates, hosts an annual competition in order to determine which skater is the best carhop in the company. As part of its primary product offering, Sonic serves the "Chili Cheese Coney," "Sonic Cheeseburger Combo," "Sonic Blasts," "Master Shakes," and "Wacky Pack Kids Meals." Breakfast options are also available on the menu.