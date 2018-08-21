Social Media Prays for Post Malone as Flight Heads for Emergency Landing

Post Malone is currently on board a plane that is preparing to make an emergency landing after blowing two tires upon takeoff.

The singer is one of 16 passengers on a plane that took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday. Soon after takeoff, the pilot realized the tires had blown and began circling the airport. The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 luxury jet is now burning off fuel in advance of the landing.

After the news broke, social media immediately began sharing positive thoughts for the singer, including multiple celebrities, some of whom are fellow artists who fly often.

Model Brooklyn Decker tweeted, “Is anyone else freaking out about Post Malone right now? Just imagining what that must be like for everyone on that flight…”

Country singer Maren Morris wrote, “Holy s—. Sending out all the positive vibrations for a safe landing right now. Can’t imagine how terrified the people must be on that plane.”

Wrote rocker Bret Michaels, “My heart goes out 2 @PostMalone/ his entourage as their tires blew on takeoff. I’m about 2 takeoff on my plane 2 Boise, sending thoughts/prayers to #PostMalone & his crew 4 a safe landing. They need 2 dump fuel & lighten the load. Pilots will try to reduce fuel risk on landing.”

DJ Marshmello tweeted, “Prayers for my brothers @PostMalone & @DreLondonEnt and the rest of the people on board.”

Malone’s plane was scheduled to travel to London Luton Airport in Luton, England but has now been diverted to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.

