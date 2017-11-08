Trending

Social Media Reacts to Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears Linking Arms

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears stood across the field from one another […]

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears stood across the field from one another with linked arms before competing in the nationally televised game, in what Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers deemed a “call to connect.”

The gesture of what Rodgers called a “unified demonstration of love and solidarity,” was one prompted after a tirade of warnings from the President of the United States who suggested any player protesting during the anthem should be “fired” or “suspended.”

However, while Rodgers has been vocal about his support for his fellow teammates who are solely protesting racial inequality, the 33-year-old made sure Thursday night was about unity despite social media not agreeing.

In fact, the gesture that brought together two lifelong rivals met with mixed reactions.

Some were very proud of the demonstration…

Others, who misunderstood the protest… not so much.

Others argued for the First Amendment and with others…

A few users thought the demonstration didn’t align with the crux of #TakeAKnee

Some were shocked by the “boycott”

This guy was the only one blown away by the fact long time rivals teamed up for something…

And some users were just plain mad at the singer of “The Star-Spangled Banner”

Country recording artist, Tyler Farr had the honor of singing the national anthem at the Packers-Bears game Thursday night, but it was not something the fans at home were sadly a fan of.

