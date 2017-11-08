Social Media Reacts to Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears Linking Arms

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears stood across the field from one another with linked arms before competing in the nationally televised game, in what Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers deemed a “call to connect.”

The gesture of what Rodgers called a “unified demonstration of love and solidarity,” was one prompted after a tirade of warnings from the President of the United States who suggested any player protesting during the anthem should be “fired” or “suspended.”

However, while Rodgers has been vocal about his support for his fellow teammates who are solely protesting racial inequality, the 33-year-old made sure Thursday night was about unity despite social media not agreeing.

In fact, the gesture that brought together two lifelong rivals met with mixed reactions.

Some were very proud of the demonstration…

Proud to see Packers and Bears arm to arm. — Victoria (@Soonercats) September 29, 2017

Respect to the bears and packers tonight for the arm link. — Jarüden (@jared_strmiska) September 29, 2017

Great showing by both the Packers and the Bears. We are stronger united….. Not boycotting. — Devon J. Jackson (@GopDev) September 29, 2017

Others, who misunderstood the protest… not so much.

Some fans join Packers, Bears in linking arms http Turn your TV’s off , Stop buying ticket’s and let the whole bunch hug and kiss Sick. — danny r, stringer (@1Xfan1) September 29, 2017

No respect for the NFL. Boycott! ??????? — PatriotsKat&Sam?? (@katsamaz) September 29, 2017

I agree it is very hard when you’re a Packer fan like me, a shareholder, and season ticket holder, to boycott, but AMERICA comes first. USA! — ?? Thomas Parr (@SuperNovaElite2) September 29, 2017

Linking arms in unity is still a protest! All NFL fans should be outraged by these phonies! Boycott the NFL, no tv, no tickets, no jerseys — Robert (@BigHossfromnj) September 29, 2017

Others argued for the First Amendment and with others…

You & family have a right to decide to stand for anthem. So do I & also stand. They have a right to #TakeAKnee or lock arms. It’s America! — Ned (@nedmiller) September 29, 2017

45 insults women regularly & you think somebody doing a peaceful protest is disrespecting you & the US? Better #TakeAKnee than #grabapussy — lovingjoyfuljenny ? (@jennypersha) September 29, 2017

Wrong. Locking arms is only anti Trump. — Brettbutlerisok (@brettbutlerisok) September 29, 2017

They kneel, you’re not happy. They stand, you’re not happy. Guess it isn’t about the anthem for you. — Brandon Wood (@brandonwoodduke) September 29, 2017

A few users thought the demonstration didn’t align with the crux of #TakeAKnee

Mildly disappointed in the Bears and Packers standing arms linked…like the boys that are kneeling aren’t kneeling for a reason. #cowards — Taylor Malott (@TayMicMal) September 29, 2017

I don’t exactly know what they/we are standing united in/against anymore? Is it standing in opposition to meaningful demonstrations, orrrrr? — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 29, 2017

Some were shocked by the “boycott”

The stands look fully packed lol the boycott wasn’t Shit @NFL @packers vs @ChicagoBears



???? they out here burning jerseys for no reason — L A R R Y W H I T E (@LWHITEVISION) September 29, 2017

This guy was the only one blown away by the fact long time rivals teamed up for something…

You know it’s bad when Bears and Packers are willing to link arms in protest. #CHIvsGB — Andrew Bennett (@BennettnTwittit) September 29, 2017

And some users were just plain mad at the singer of “The Star-Spangled Banner”

.@Packers and @ChicagoBears players and coaches link arms during the National Anthem prior to TNF at Lambeau Field. #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/A5QfQGHnjk — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2017

Country recording artist, Tyler Farr had the honor of singing the national anthem at the Packers-Bears game Thursday night, but it was not something the fans at home were sadly a fan of.

The rendition of the National Anthem at the #Packers #Bears game is more offensive than any protest the players have done. #TNF #NFL — Jim McMenamin (@Jim_McMenamin) September 29, 2017

They should protest that damn singer for the game tonight…goddamn that was horrible…#packers&bears — FreelanceGeek (@FreelanceGeek1) September 29, 2017

This singer is disrespecting the anthem more than Kaepernick ever did. #CHIvsGB #TNF — D-Smitty (@DSmittyNY) September 29, 2017

People should really be upset about how this dude singing at #CHIvsGB game is butchering the national anthem. — Ross Estep (@RevRossEstep) September 29, 2017

Photo credit: Twitter / @vogue_co