Social Media Gives Hilarious Ways to ‘Start Your New Year Right’

If you’re trying to figure out the right movie or music to play right as the clock sticks midnight on New Year’s Eve, Twitter users have perfect ideas for you.

The “start your new year right” meme started earlier this month, before gaining widespread attention.

It picked up some steam thanks to Phil Collins. Back on Dec. 21, Collins (or whoever runs his Twitter page) tweeted that if you start “In The Air Tonight” right at 11:56:40 p.m. on Dec. 31, the famous drum break will start tight at midnight.

The tweet went viral, racking up almost 150,00 retweets and over 330,000 likes. It also inspired other Twitter users to figure out the best ways to “start your New Year right.”

Here are just a few examples of how to start the New Year right.

Funny Or Die.com producer Rob Harch-Miller tweeted that if you start watching Twin Peaks: The Return at 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, Laura Palmer starts screaming at midnight.

This is the perfect one for die-hard Beatles fans.

For those who want their tea ready right at the time the New Year starts:

Rocky Horror Picture Show fanatics will be anticipating this one.

There are plenty of Star Wars fans picking out great moments to kick off the New Year with. This one requires you to watch one of the prequels, but this is still good.

And if you love Parks and Recreation, you can “treat yo self 2018” with the main characters.

If you love the Chicago White Sox, you can start the New Year with a World Series win (from 2005).

You can also kick off your year by hearing Rick Astley tell you he’s never going to give you up.

And for Nicki Minaj fans:

Photo credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

