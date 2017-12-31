Social Media Gives Hilarious Ways to ‘Start Your New Year Right’

If you’re trying to figure out the right movie or music to play right as the clock sticks midnight on New Year’s Eve, Twitter users have perfect ideas for you.

The “start your new year right” meme started earlier this month, before gaining widespread attention.

It picked up some steam thanks to Phil Collins. Back on Dec. 21, Collins (or whoever runs his Twitter page) tweeted that if you start “In The Air Tonight” right at 11:56:40 p.m. on Dec. 31, the famous drum break will start tight at midnight.

If you play ‘In The Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins on December 31st at 11:56:40 the drum break will play right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right. — Phil Collins (@PhilCollinsFeed) December 21, 2017

The tweet went viral, racking up almost 150,00 retweets and over 330,000 likes. It also inspired other Twitter users to figure out the best ways to “start your New Year right.”

Here are just a few examples of how to start the New Year right.

Funny Or Die.com producer Rob Harch-Miller tweeted that if you start watching Twin Peaks: The Return at 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, Laura Palmer starts screaming at midnight.

If you play Twin Peaks: The Return on December 31st at 6:00 AM Laura Palmer will scream right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right. — Rob Hatch-Miller (@robhatchmiller) December 31, 2017

This is the perfect one for die-hard Beatles fans.

if you play The Beatles’ “Hey Jude” at exactly 11:57:02 then you’ll hear “fucking hell” at exactly midnight. start your new year off right — bea ❆ (@sgtpepperland) December 29, 2017

For those who want their tea ready right at the time the New Year starts:

If you boil your kettle at exactly 11:56:01 on New Years Eve, you will have made a cup of tea at exactly midnight. Start your New Year off right. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) December 20, 2017

Rocky Horror Picture Show fanatics will be anticipating this one.

There are plenty of Star Wars fans picking out great moments to kick off the New Year with. This one requires you to watch one of the prequels, but this is still good.

If you start STAR WARS EPISODE III at 11:57, Anakin will say “this is where the fun begins” right at midnight. Start your new year off right. #StarWars — Austin Mo-ho-ho-horton 🎅 (@1xaustinx1) December 24, 2017

And if you love Parks and Recreation, you can “treat yo self 2018” with the main characters.

if u play the parks and recreation “pawnee rangers” episode at exactly 11:54:26 on new years eve, u can scream “treat yo self 2018” with the main characters at exactly midnight! start off your new year right filled with self love and treating urself — ً (@DAREDEVlllS) December 17, 2017

If you love the Chicago White Sox, you can start the New Year with a World Series win (from 2005).

If you play this clip from the 2005 World Series on December 31st at 11:59:40, the White Sox will be World Series champions right as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year right. pic.twitter.com/xogCW0RkUI — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) December 21, 2017



You can also kick off your year by hearing Rick Astley tell you he’s never going to give you up.

If you play “never gonna give you up” by rick astley at exactly 11:59:16 on dec 31st you will hear rick astley tell you he’s never gonna give you up as soon as the clock strikes midnight. start your new year off right. — joanna (@joannaharee) December 31, 2017



And for Nicki Minaj fans:

On New Year’s Eve at 11:57 if you play Anaconda by Nicki Minaj she will say “I wanna see all the big fat ass bitches in the mothaf*ckin club F*ck you if you skinny bitches, what?” Right at Midnight. Start your new year off right. — James Macleod (@JamesAMacleod) December 31, 2017



